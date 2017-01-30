Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
New Era of Space Travel: Private Station May Replace ISS by Late 2020
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 01, 2017


The company will begin training astronauts this year, to send them to the ISS in mid-2019. According to Blachman, it currently costs about $7.5 million to support each astronaut every day on the ISS, but Axiom Space will cost far below that figure.

Houston-based Axiom Space is seeking to establish a privately-owned, international commercial space station. The launch of the first module is expected in 2020

The company, led by Mike Suffredini who managed NASA's International Space Station program for ten years, announced that the low-Earth orbit station will be a successor to the ISS.

The new orbital platform will host a variety of occupants, from NASA astronauts and astronauts and cosmonauts of sovereign nations, to individual explorers and even space tourists.

A study commissioned by Axiom Space concluded that the 'space city' project could capture a market worth some $37 billion through 2030.

The company is negotiating with more than 20 countries to work out the details of its first research and manufacturing tenant.

"The pace is quick. We're answering a demand that's clearly there," said Amir Blachman, vice president of strategic development for Axiom Space.

The demand partially comes from the fact that the ISS is only funded through 2024, and will be shut down within that time frame.

"We have to operate on the assumption that the ISS could be de-orbited in 2024... perhaps deorbited sometime after that." Blachman said.

The company will begin training astronauts this year, to send them to the ISS in mid-2019. According to Blachman, it currently costs about $7.5 million to support each astronaut every day on the ISS, but Axiom Space will cost far below that figure.

"They will get the same level of training as NASA astronauts. They will be qualified to use all elements of the station," he said.

NASA has approved Axiom Space's plan to attach its first multipurpose module to the ISS in late 2020. Somewhere between 2024-2028, that module would be separated from the ISS, and serve as a foundation for the new commercial space station.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Axiom Space
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 30, 2017
 Representative of the Russian Mission Control Center said that Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft, which has served out its time at the International Space Station, will be undocked and drowned in the Pacific Ocean on January 31. The Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft, which has served out its time at the International Space Station (ISS), will be undocked and drowned in the Pacific Ocean on Jan ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
Progress MS-03 cargo spacecraft to reenter January 31

 Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington
SPACE TRAVEL
ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Major review completed for SLS Exploration Upper Stage

 NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night

 SmallGEO's first flight reaches orbit
SPACE TRAVEL
Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
SPACE TRAVEL
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
SPACE TRAVEL
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival

 ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA's New Shape-Shifting Radiator Inspired by Origami

 Space Traffic Management

 Japan 'space junk' collector in trouble

 NASA studies cosmic radiation to protect high-altitude travelers
SPACE TRAVEL
New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool
SPACE TRAVEL
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement