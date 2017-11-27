Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MICROSAT BLITZ
NASA to test advanced space wireless network and returning small spacecraft to Earth
 by Kimberly Minafra for Ames Reteach News
 Moffett Field CA (SPX) Nov 27, 2017


TechEdSat-6 will further demonstrate low cost retrieval of small orbital payloads as seen here in an earlier test.

NASA launched the Technology Educational Satellite, or TechEdSat-6, to the International Space Station on Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Nov. 12. This bread loaf-sized satellite is part of a continuing series to demonstrate the "Exo-Brake" parachute device, advanced communications and wireless sensor networks.

TechEdSat-6 was released into low-Earth orbit from the NanoRacks platform on Nov. 20, to begin a series of wireless sensor experiments which will be the first self-powered tests, expanding the capabilities of sensor networks for future ascent or re-entry systems.

This is the fourth TechEdSat satellite carrying an updated version of the Exo-Brake that will demonstrate guided controlled re-entry of small spacecraft to safely return science experiments from space.

"The Exo-Brake's shape can be changed to vary the drag on the satellite. With the help of high-fidelity simulations, we will demonstrate a low-cost, propellant-less method of returning small payloads quickly, and to fairly precise locations, for retrieval," said Michelle Munk, NASA's System Capability Lead for Entry, Descent and Landing. "We are excited about tracking TechEdSat-6 as it re-enters the atmosphere."

While the goal of returning samples from the space station and orbital platforms is integral to the project, NASA seeks to develop building blocks for larger-scale systems that might enable future small spacecraft missions to reach the surface of Mars and other places in the solar system.

The Exo-Brake is funded by the Entry Systems Modeling project within the Space Technology Mission Directorate's Game Changing Development program. Additional funding for the Exo-Brake is provided by NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley and the agency's Engineering and Safety Center in Hampton, Virginia.

The TechEdSat series is a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, collaborative activity that involves NASA early-career employees, interns and students from several universities including San Jose State University, California; the University of Idaho in Moscow; the University of California at Riverside; California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo; the University of Georgia in Athens; and Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

MICROSAT BLITZ
ELaNa XIV CubeSats Launch on JPSS-1 Mission
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 22, 2017
 NASA has launched four small research satellites, or CubeSats, developed by four universities as part of a broader mission launching the next generation polar-orbiting satellite to space. These CubeSat missions were selected through the CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI) as part of the 14th installment of the Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) missions. The ELaNa XIV mission is an ... read more
Related Links
 Smallsats at NASA
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MICROSAT BLITZ
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station

 New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe
MICROSAT BLITZ
Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Aerojet Rocketdyne supports ULA Delta II launch of JPSS-1

 Old Rivals India, China Nurture New Rivalry in Satellite Launch Business

 NASA launches next-generation weather satellite
MICROSAT BLITZ
Gadgets for Mars

 Ice shapes the landslide landscape on Mars

 Previous evidence of water on Mars now identified as grainflows

 Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels
MICROSAT BLITZ
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
MICROSAT BLITZ
Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief

 Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia
MICROSAT BLITZ
Booming life for 'PUBG' death-match computer game

 3rd SES bids farewell to ANGELS satellite

 New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material
MICROSAT BLITZ
First known interstellar visitor is an 'oddball'

 Lava or Not, Exoplanet 55 Cancri e Likely to have Atmosphere

 Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

 Familiar-Looking Messenger from Another Solar System
MICROSAT BLITZ
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement