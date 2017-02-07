Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 07, 2017


Dynetics regeneratively cooled engine ready for test at MSFC using Peroxide/ Kerosene (H2O2/ RP) propellant. (January, 2016). This work is performed under the STMD ACO Space Act. Image courtesy NASA/Marshall. For a larger version of this image please go here.

NASA is seeking partnerships with U.S. companies focused on industry-developed space technologies that can advance the commercial space sector and benefit future NASA missions through the "Announcement of Collaborative Opportunity (ACO)" solicitation released by NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD).

NASA centers will partner with the companies that are awarded projects under the ACO to provide technical expertise and test facilities as well as hardware and software to aid in maturing technologies that can enable or enhance space systems and closely related subsystems. NASA's investments in industry partnerships can reduce the cost of the development of technologies and accelerate the infusion of emerging commercial space system capabilities into space missions.

"This ACO continues to build on STMD's strategy to advance commercial space capabilities aligned with NASA's long-term strategic goals," said Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for STMD at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "These partnerships will leverage NASA's unique engineering expertise and test facilities to increase U.S. industry competitiveness in the space sector."

For this opportunity, NASA is seeking partnerships in the following technology areas:

Topic 1: Small Launch Vehicle Technology Development:
 Commercial demand for dedicated launch of small spacecraft is growing. As NASA considers utilizing small spacecraft to augment primary mission objectives, the agency is interested in accelerating the development of promising technologies for small spacecraft launch systems with the goal of enabling commercial services that have potential for infusion into future NASA missions or infrastructure.

Topic 2: Reliable Electronics Technology Development:
 Commercial off-the-shelf electronics are often unreliable when exposed to the full range of space conditions. NASA is interested in partnering with industry to support the emergence of new commercial capabilities to produce low-cost yet reliable electronics for space that are of interest to the commercial space sector and have potential for infusion into future NASA missions or infrastructure.

Topic 3: Advanced Communications Technology Development:
 Communications for command, control, and data downlink are a critical element of every space mission. Emerging business and technology trends could provide opportunities to solve NASA's long-term communications infrastructure challenges to enable the agency to continue to deliver end-to-end command, telemetry, and data transmission services for the next generation of science and human explorations missions.

NASA is interested in partnering with industry to support the emergence of advanced commercial space telecommunications capabilities that have potential for infusion into future NASA missions or infrastructure.

Topic 4: In-space Propulsion Technology Development:
 NASA is interested in partnerships focused on two significant classes of in-space propulsion systems. First, the range of applications that can take advantage of small spacecraft platforms and low-cost space access is limited without adequate propulsion.

Advancing small spacecraft chemical propulsion systems and sub-kW power level electric propulsion systems is a pathway to increasing the utilization and effectiveness of small spacecraft launched either as a secondary payload or as a dedicated payload for both the government and private sector.

Second, larger-scale chemical cryogenic propulsion systems also are needed to support the expansion of commercial capabilities and for infusion into future NASA transportation architectures. Focused technology development partnerships can help bring both classes of in-space propulsion capabilities closer to market.

Partnerships must focus on advancing commercially-developed technologies that can benefit both the commercial and government use of space. Mandatory preliminary proposals for this opportunity are due by March 15. Feedback will be provided on preliminary proposals.

Final proposals are due May 31. Awards will be made in the form of non-reimbursable Space Act Agreements (no funds exchanged). Proposals must be led by a U.S. for-profit entity. NASA expects to select projects worth a combined total of approximately $10 million to U.S. industry.

STMD is responsible for developing the crosscutting, pioneering, new technologies and capabilities needed to achieve NASA missions. STMD rapidly innovates, develops, demonstrates, and infuses revolutionary, high-payoff technologies through transparent, collaborative partnerships, expanding the boundaries of the aerospace enterprise. Projects resulting from the Tipping Point solicitation will enable public-private partnerships managed by programs within STMD.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space Technology Mission Directorate
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACEMART
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival
 Kiev, Ukraine (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 148 successful launches, 300 space vehicles placed in orbit and a number of high-profile international projects - this is just a partial list of Ukraine's investments in global space exploration. Ukraine is one of 10 countries with full-cycle rocket production capabilities, and in the years before the crisis of 2014 its aerospace companies earned over $600 million for the government annually. ... read more

SPACEMART
A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?

 Full Braking at Alpha Centauri

 New Era of Space Travel: Private Station May Replace ISS by Late 2020
SPACEMART
Commercial Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket Planned For Early April - Roscosmos

 India to launch record 104 satellites next week

 ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall
SPACEMART
UAE Aims to Launch Its First Ever Mars Mission in 2020

 Opportunity Takes Advantage of her Location to do a Mini Science Campaign

 Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars

 Curiosity rover sharpens paradox of ancient Mars
SPACEMART
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
SPACEMART
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival
SPACEMART
New beam pattern yields more precise radar, ultrasound imaging

 Anatomy of a debris incident

 Japan's troubled 'space junk' mission fails

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential
SPACEMART
Santa Fe Institute researchers look for life's lower limits

 Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds

 New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m
SPACEMART
New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement