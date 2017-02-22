Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
NASA saves energy and water with new modular supercomputing facility
 by Staff Writers
 Moffett Field CA (SPX) Feb 22, 2017


File image.

Though there's been some recent relief in California's long-standing drought, water conservation techniques continue to be a hot topic for facilities that require significant amounts of water for day-to-day operations. The task of powering up and cooling down a high-end computing facility consumes large amounts of electricity and water. NASA is adopting new conservation practices with a prototype modular supercomputing facility at the agency's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

The system, called Electra, is expected to save about 1,300,000 gallons of water and a million kilowatt-hours of energy each year, equal to the annual energy usage of about 90 households.

"This is a different way for NASA to do supercomputing in a cost-effective manner," said Bill Thigpen, chief of the Advanced Computing Branch at Ames' NASA Advanced Supercomputing (NAS) facility. "It makes it possible for us to be flexible and add computing resources as needed, and we can save about $35 million dollars-about half the cost of building another big facility."

One of the benefits of the Electra system is its flexibility, through container modules that can be easily added or removed in sections without disrupting operations. NASA is already considering an expansion of up to 16 times the current capability of the modular environment to keep up with the requests for supercomputing time needed to support NASA researchers.

Scientists and engineers around the country can log into Electra to use its high-performance computing for their research supporting NASA missions. In doing so, they will significantly reduce the impact on the environment, compared to using traditional supercomputers.

"One of NASA's key science goals is to expand our knowledge of Earth systems," said Thigpen. "So we have a responsibility to do our part to lessen the impact of our technologies on the environment over the long term."

The reduced use of water and energy resources does not lessen the system's capability. The Electra system will provide users an additional 280 million hours of computing time per year, according to Thigpen. It already ranks 39th in the U.S. on the TOP500 list of the most powerful computer systems. Users of the system say it's faster and easier to run jobs in the heavily utilized NAS computing environment, where time using the agency's most powerful supercomputer, Pleiades, is always in demand.

The Modular Supercomputing Facility was built and installed by NASA partners SGI/CommScope and is managed by the NASA Advanced Supercomputing Division at Ames.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Advanced Supercomputing at NASA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop
 Houston TX (SPX) Jan 27, 2017
 As Houston gears up for the Super Bowl, scientists and students are tackling Omics during the 2017 NASA Human Research Program (HRP) Investigators' Workshop in Galveston, Texas this week. Kicking off the week, astronaut, molecular biologist and Human Health and Performance Deputy Director Kate Rubins, Ph.D., awarded prizes to 10 art students at Mosbacher Odyssey Academy in Galveston on Tuesday f ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
Art and space enter a new dimension

 Reaching for the Stars: An Interview with former NASA Astronaut Mike Fossum

 Air Force doctor solves NASA's poop problem

 Russia launches Progress MS-05 cargo mission to ISS
SPACE TRAVEL
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
SPACE TRAVEL
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
SPACE TRAVEL
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
SPACE TRAVEL
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
SPACE TRAVEL
Scientists predicted new high-energy compounds

 ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
SPACE TRAVEL
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Ancient microbes push limits of what life can survive on Earth, and off

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 NASA to host news conference on discovery beyond our solar system
SPACE TRAVEL
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement