Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017


According to NASA, the universe needs police -- specifically immigration enforcement. The space agency is hiring a planetary protection officer to keep Earthlings safe from alien invaders.

The job is simple: prevent "biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."

The planetary protection officer will be tasked with keeping aliens from harming life on Earth. But in reality, the greatest alien threat comes from Earth. The new NASA position's primary responsibility will be keeping astronauts and spacecrafts from carrying Earth-borne microbes to alien worlds.

"If we're going to look for life on Mars, it would be really kind of lame to bring Earth life and find that instead," Catharine Conley, NASA's current planetary protection officer, told the New York Times in 2015.

The job is challenging, but it's well-compensated. The salary range runs from $124,406 to $187,000.

In addition to a degree in physics, engineering or mathematics, applicants must have an "advanced knowledge of planetary protection."

Conley isn't retiring, but NASA has decided to restructure the position and move the job to NASA's Office of Safety and Mission Assurance. Conley hasn't said whether she will reapply.

If you think microbes can't possibly survive the trip to the moon, Mars or beyond, think again. Recent analysis revealed a variety of microbes living on and in the International Space Station.

The job isn't exactly new. The first United Nations treaty related to space travel -- signed in 1967 -- called for the space agencies to guard against interplanetary contamination. International cooperation remains an important part of the planetary protection officer's job.

EXO WORLDS
Unexpected life found at bottom of High Arctic lakes
 Washington (UPI) Aug 1, 2017
 In the shallow, frigid waters of Nunavut's Ward Hunt Lake, something mysterious lingers at the lake floor. It's fuzzy, it's bright orange - and it's alive. For more than 50 years, scientists from around the world have traveled to Ward Hunt Lake, the northernmost lake in the Canadian Arctic, to study the region or launch expeditions to the North Pole. Until recently, the prevailin ... read more
Related Links
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli starts third mission on Space Station

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void

 NextSTEP Partners Develop Ground Prototypes to Expand our Knowledge of Deep Space Habitats

 Three-man crew reaches International Space Station
EXO WORLDS
Iran in 'successful' test of satellite-launch rocket

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018

 Sea Launch to be modernized for Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
EXO WORLDS
Eclipse Balloons to Study Effect of Mars-Like Environment on Life

 Portals to new worlds: Martian exploration near the North Pole

 Opportunity enters Automode during solar conjunction pause

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!
EXO WORLDS
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
EXO WORLDS
Iridium Announces Third Iridium NEXT Launch Date

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia

 UK space companies to develop international partnerships

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies
EXO WORLDS
JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers

 NASA enhances online scientific tool used by hundreds Worldwide

 ARCTEC receives contract for Air Force radar sites in Alaska

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit
EXO WORLDS
Unexpected life found at bottom of High Arctic lakes

 Researchers detect exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere

 Hubble detects exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere

 An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit
EXO WORLDS
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement