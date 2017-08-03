NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017
According to NASA, the universe needs police -- specifically immigration enforcement. The space agency is hiring a planetary protection officer to keep Earthlings safe from alien invaders.
The job is simple: prevent "biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."
The planetary protection officer will be tasked with keeping aliens from harming life on Earth. But in reality, the greatest alien threat comes from Earth. The new NASA position's primary responsibility will be keeping astronauts and spacecrafts from carrying Earth-borne microbes to alien worlds.
"If we're going to look for life on Mars, it would be really kind of lame to bring Earth life and find that instead," Catharine Conley, NASA's current planetary protection officer, told the New York Times in 2015.
The job is challenging, but it's well-compensated. The salary range runs from $124,406 to $187,000.
In addition to a degree in physics, engineering or mathematics, applicants must have an "advanced knowledge of planetary protection."
Conley isn't retiring, but NASA has decided to restructure the position and move the job to NASA's Office of Safety and Mission Assurance. Conley hasn't said whether she will reapply.
If you think microbes can't possibly survive the trip to the moon, Mars or beyond, think again. Recent analysis revealed a variety of microbes living on and in the International Space Station.
The job isn't exactly new. The first United Nations treaty related to space travel -- signed in 1967 -- called for the space agencies to guard against interplanetary contamination. International cooperation remains an important part of the planetary protection officer's job.
Washington (UPI) Aug 1, 2017
In the shallow, frigid waters of Nunavut's Ward Hunt Lake, something mysterious lingers at the lake floor. It's fuzzy, it's bright orange - and it's alive. For more than 50 years, scientists from around the world have traveled to Ward Hunt Lake, the northernmost lake in the Canadian Arctic, to study the region or launch expeditions to the North Pole. Until recently, the prevailin ... read more
Related Links
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement