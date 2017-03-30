Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
NASA unveils new searchable multimedia library
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 30, 2017


NASA officially has launched a new resource to help the public search and download out-of-this-world images, videos and audio files. For a larger version of this image please go here. Go to the NASA Image and Video Library here.

NASA officially has launched a new resource to help the public search and download out-of-this-world images, videos and audio files by keyword and metadata searches from NASA.gov. The NASA Image and Video Library website consolidates imagery spread across more than 60 collections into one searchable location.

NASA Image and Video Library allows users to search, discover and download a treasure trove of more than 140,000 NASA images, videos and audio files from across the agency's many missions in aeronautics, astrophysics, Earth science, human spaceflight, and more. Users now can embed content in their own sites and choose from multiple resolutions to download. The website also displays the metadata associated with images.

Users can browse the agency's most recently uploaded files, as well as discover historic and the most popularly searched images, audio files and videos. Other features include:

+ Automatically scales the interface for mobile phones and tablets

+ Displays the EXIF/camera data that includes exposure, lens used, and other information, when available from the original image

+ Allows for easy public access to high resolution files

+ All video includes a downloadable caption file

NASA Image and Video Library's Application Programmers Interface (API) allows automation of imagery uploads for NASA, and gives members of the public the ability to embed content in their own sites and applications. This public site runs on NASA's cloud native "infrastructure-as-a-code" technology enabling on-demand use in the cloud.

The library is not comprehensive, but rather provides the best of what NASA makes publicly available from a single point of presence on the web. Additionally, it is a living website, where new and archival images, video and audio files continually will be added.

SPACE TRAVEL
NASA partnerships open the path from ground to space
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Mar 30, 2017
 NASA recently marked a decade since it began a new era in commercial spaceflight development for low-Earth orbit transportation. The space agency inked agreements in 2006 to develop rockets and spacecraft capable of carrying cargo such as experiments and supplies to and from the International Space Station. The first development agreements for elements of commercial crew spacecraft followe ... read more
Related Links
 NASA Image and Video Library
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
X-Hab working seventh season of academic-aided innovation

 Deep space gateway to open opportunities for distant destinations

 NASA unveils new searchable multimedia library

 NASA partnerships open the path from ground to space
SPACE TRAVEL
Musk diving into minds while reaching for Mars

 The "Brain" of the Space Launch System RS-25 Engine Passes Critical Test

 Spaceport America sets new record for student launched sounding rocket

 Satellite launch shelved over strikes
SPACE TRAVEL
Mars dust storm west of Opportunity starting to abate

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen

 Breaks observed in Curiosity rover wheel treads

 Mars Volcano, Earth's Dinosaurs Went Extinct About the Same Time
SPACE TRAVEL
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
SPACE TRAVEL
Vietnam set to produce satellites by 2022

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier
SPACE TRAVEL
Researchers plan simulations of laser pulse-material interactions

 'Ground Control' Arrives at Leicester University

 Turning to Chemistry for New "Computing" Concepts

 Researchers make flexible glass for tiny medical devices
SPACE TRAVEL
Astronomers identify purest, most massive brown dwarf

 Fledgling stars try to prevent their neighbors from birthing planets

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve
SPACE TRAVEL
ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Juno Spacecraft Set for Fifth Jupiter Flyby

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement