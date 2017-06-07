Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
NASA Prepares for Future Space Exploration with International Undersea Crew
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 14, 2017


With the famous Key Largo coral in the foreground, weightless aquanauts use spacewalk boom prototype to translate across the seafloor, simulating translation across the surface of an asteroid. Credits: NASA

NASA will send an international crew to the floor of the Atlantic Ocean this summer to prepare for future deep space missions during the 10-day NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO) 22 expedition slated to begin June 18.

NEEMO 22 will focus on both exploration spacewalks and objectives related to the International Space Station and deep space missions. As an analogue for future planetary science concepts and strategies, marine science also will be performed under the guidance of Florida International University's marine science department.

NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren will command the NEEMO 22 mission aboard the Aquarius laboratory, 62 feet below the ocean surface near Key Largo Florida. Lindgren was part of space station Expeditions 44 and 45 in 2015, where he spent 141 days living and working in the extreme environment of space. He conducted two spacewalks on his first spaceflight.

Lindgren will be joined by ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Pedro Duque; Trevor Graff, a Jacobs Engineering employee working as a planetary scientist at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston; and research scientist Dom D'Agostino from the University of South Florida and the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.

"The close parallels of inner and outer space exploration will be clearly demonstrated during this undersea mission," NEEMO Project Lead Bill Todd said.

"The daily seafloor traverses, or extravehicular activities in space jargon, are jam packed with technology and operations concept testing, as well as complex marine science. In the interior of Aquarius, aquanauts and astronauts will tackle an array of experiments and human research related to long duration space travel."

Objectives for the crew include testing spaceflight countermeasure equipment, technology for precisely tracking equipment in a habitat and studies of body composition and sleep. The crew also will assess hardware sponsored by ESA that will help crew members evacuate someone who has been injured on a lunar spacewalk.

The NEEMO crew and two professional habitat technicians will live in Florida International University's Aquarius Reef Base undersea research habitat 6.2 miles (5.4 nautical miles) off the Florida coast.

SPACE TRAVEL
Russia's New 'Federation' Spacecraft to be Launched from Baikonur in 2022
 St. Petersburg (Sputnik) Jun 07, 2017
 Russia's next-generation Federation piloted spacecraft will depart on a maiden journey on board the future Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan in 2022, State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Friday. Earlier reports indicated that the Federation would be launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East. "There is a decision that ... read more
Related Links
 NEEMO
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 To Be or Not to Be: At 20 ISS Goes Strong, But for How Long

 Russia's New 'Federation' Spacecraft to be Launched from Baikonur in 2022
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus

 Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite

 Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload
SPACE TRAVEL
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Window to a watery past on Mars

 NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley
SPACE TRAVEL
What China's space ambitions have to do with politics

 Reusable craft are in CASIC's plans

 China's 1st astronaut details projects for orbital station, manned lunar visit

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop
SPACE TRAVEL
Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith
SPACE TRAVEL
Study proves viability of quantum satellite communications

 Indian Space Agency to Work on Electric Propulsion for Large Satellites

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production
SPACE TRAVEL
The Art of Exoplanets

 A planet hotter than most stars

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars
SPACE TRAVEL
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement