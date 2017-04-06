Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
Mitsubishi Electric to Build New Satellite Production Facility
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 10, 2017


Rendition of new facility at Kamakura Works.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation reports that it will invest approximately 11 billion yen to construct a new facility for the production of satellites at company's Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.

Together with existing facilities, Mitsubishi Electric's production capacity will increase to 18 satellites in parallel, up from 10 in parallel at present, which will enable the company to satisfy growing demand for governmental satellites in Japan and commercial communication satellites worldwide. Mitsubishi Electric is targeting space-related revenue of 150 billion yen by 2021.

The new facility will increase production efficiency, shorten production time, reduce costs and elevate product quality for enhanced competitiveness. It will incorporate information technology based on Mitsubishi Electric's e-F@ctory solutions, which extract hidden benefits from existing resources through integrated automation to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and increasing overall productivity.

Mitsubishi Electric's long involvement with satellites includes the Himawari-7, -8 and -9 weather satellites, the Superbird-C2, Japan's first commercial communications satellite, QZS high-accuracy positioning satellite systems and the TURKSAT-4A and -4B satellites for Turksat A.S of Turkey.

The Japanese market for governmental satellites is expected to grow under the Japanese government's Basic Plan for Space Policy to develop satellites that support daily life, including for observations, communications and positioning, and to promote the commercial use of space for the enhancement of Japan's industrial and scientific infrastructure.

In the field of commercial communications satellites, which account for a steady global market, Mitsubishi Electric aims to enhance its position in this market with technologies cultivated for governmental satellites, such as next-generation engineering test satellites.

Mitsubishi Electric, a leading manufacturer for space research and development, has participated in the production of more than 500 domestic and international satellites as either the prime contractor or a major subcontractor. In 2000, the company became the first Japanese manufacturer capable of developing, designing, assembling and testing satellites at a single location.

The company's Kamakura Works is equipped with one of Japan's largest thermal-vacuum testing chambers, an acoustic test chamber and an antenna test range. To date, the works has produced 18 satellites, as well as electronic modules for the Japanese-driven H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) for unmanned cargo resupply in outer space.

SPACEMART
Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution
 Rio De Janeiro (Sputnik) Apr 06, 2017
 Russia's Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems (ISS-Reshetnev) has fully adopted and implements import substitution technologies in production of satellites under government programs, Nikolai Testoedov, the ISS-Reshetnev director general, told Sputnik. "The most important thing is the full mastering of the technology to design, manufacture and test telecommunication payloads for satellit ... read more
Related Links
 Space Systems Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
US astronaut John Glenn is buried with military honors

 Russia, Europe, US Should Work Together on Space Exploration - German Agency

 The long legacy of space-farming leading us to Mars

 US, Russia Have Opportunities for Expanding Space Cooperation Despite Tensions
SPACEMART
US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US

 US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

 'Fuzzy' fibers can take rockets' heat

 Flight Tests of Super-Heavy Angara-A5V Carrier Rocket May Start in 2027
SPACEMART
New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
SPACEMART
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
SPACEMART
Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution

 BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science

 Mitsubishi Electric to Build New Satellite Production Facility

 Ukraine Plans to Launch Telecom Satellite in Fourth Quarter of 2017
SPACEMART
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage

 European conference on space debris risks and mitigation

 U.S. Air Force connects Stratotanker training simulators

 SES and Thales Unveil Next-Generation Capabilities Onboard SES-17
SPACEMART
Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride

 Inside Arctic ice lies a frozen rainforest of microorganisms

 Astronomers confirm atmosphere around the super-Earth

 TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets
SPACEMART
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target

 ANU leads public search for Planet X



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement