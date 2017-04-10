Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Mitsubishi Electric Chosen as Prime Contractor of Japanese Government's Engineering Test Satellite 9
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 10, 2017


Rendition of envisioned ETS-9.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been chosen by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the prime contractor for the Engineering Test Satellite 9 (ETS-9) scheduled to launch in 2021.

The ETS-9 will be the centerpiece of a project to develop an advanced satellite bus, or common model, for various high-throughput satellites (HTS) for communications. Mitsubishi Electric hopes to leverage the advanced technologies it cultivates for the ETS-9 to win contracts for two satellite systems per year in the global commercial market.

The new satellite bus will focus specifically on advanced communication needs:

+ Up to 25kW of power to support HTS communications

+ Light mass, all-electric bus system achieved with 6kW high-power Hall thrusters (Japan-made).

+ High-power Hall thrusters significantly shorten delivery of orbiting satellite compared to other manufacturer's 4.5kW-class electric-propulsion bus systems

+ The first Japanese geostationary satellite equipped with GPS receivers (Japan-made) for laborsaving autonomous orbital transfer and orbital maneuvering.

The Japanese government's Basic Plan for Space Policy has identified advanced technologies for communications and broadcasting satellites as crucial to Japan's security and global competitiveness in the space industry.

Next-generation technologies to be deployed in the ETS-9 are expected to be in demand in the global market and will help Japan advance its industrial and scientific technology infrastructure.

Mitsubishi Electric's existing DS2000 standard bus system, long proven in governmental and commercial satellites worldwide, is now facing intense competition in the market for new high-power, high-throughput communications satellites.

In response, Mitsubishi Electric has placed top priority on developing a world-class, 25kW-output, all-electric satellite bus system through the ETS-9 in collaboration with JAXA.

Mitsubishi Electric, a leading Japanese manufacturer in the field of space research and development, has helped to produce more than 500 domestic and international satellites as either the prime contractor or a major subcontractor.

In 2000, it became the first Japanese manufacturer capable of developing, designing, assembling and testing satellites at a single facility. The facility is part of the company's Kamakura Works, which boasts one of Japan's largest thermal vacuum testing chambers as well as an acoustic test chamber and an antenna test range.

Mitsubishi Electric raised its presence in the global satellite market when it was selected to supply the TURKSAT-4A and -4B satellites to Turksat A.S. in Turkey in March 2011. The two satellites were built with Mitsubishi Electric's DS2000 satellite platform, which combines high reliability and effective cost management.

In May 2011, Mitsubishi Electric delivered its ST-2 communications satellite into geostationary orbit for a joint venture between Singapore Telecommunications Limited and Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom Company Limited. In 2014, the company was awarded a contract to deliver the Es'hail 2 communications satellite to operator Qatar Satellite Company (Es'hailSat).

TECH SPACE
SES and Thales Unveil Next-Generation Capabilities Onboard SES-17
 Luxembourg (SPX) Apr 06, 2017
 SES and Thales Alenia Space (TAS) have announced the addition of a powerful Digital Transparent Processor (DTP) onboard the SES-17 satellite which will allow SES to offer its mobility customers extraordinary efficiency and unrivalled flexibility in bandwidth management capabilities. SES-17's next-generation fully digital payload has been jointly optimised by SES and Thales Alenia Space ove ... read more
Related Links
 Space Systems Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
US astronaut John Glenn is buried with military honors

 Russia, Europe, US Should Work Together on Space Exploration - German Agency

 The long legacy of space-farming leading us to Mars

 US, Russia Have Opportunities for Expanding Space Cooperation Despite Tensions
TECH SPACE
US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US

 US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

 'Fuzzy' fibers can take rockets' heat

 Flight Tests of Super-Heavy Angara-A5V Carrier Rocket May Start in 2027
TECH SPACE
New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
TECH SPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
TECH SPACE
Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution

 BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science

 Mitsubishi Electric to Build New Satellite Production Facility

 Ukraine Plans to Launch Telecom Satellite in Fourth Quarter of 2017
TECH SPACE
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage

 European conference on space debris risks and mitigation

 U.S. Air Force connects Stratotanker training simulators

 SES and Thales Unveil Next-Generation Capabilities Onboard SES-17
TECH SPACE
Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride

 Inside Arctic ice lies a frozen rainforest of microorganisms

 Astronomers confirm atmosphere around the super-Earth

 TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets
TECH SPACE
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target

 ANU leads public search for Planet X



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement