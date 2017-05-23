Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Military, civilian aviation leaders meet over pilot shortage issues
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 23, 2017


U.S. military aviation leaders, their civilian counterparts and others are to collaborate to address the mutual problem of pilot shortages.

Measures will include the gathering of data across industry and the military to better understand the national pilot supply and how to broaden pilot recruiting efforts.

"Flying is a national treasure and national investment," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein said during the meeting on May 18. "A challenge I have as the chief of staff of the Air Force is to ensure we can continue the long term: protect this nation and protect our critical infrastructure."

Goldfein recently hosted a National Pilot Sourcing Meeting with airline executives, sister-service aviation leaders and associations and educators.

RAND, the University of North Dakota, the National Air Carrier Association, Airlines for America, Civil Air Patrol, the Regional Airline Association and the Air Force briefed meeting participants on manning, challenges and aviation opportunities, according to Air Force News Service.

The Air Force said the service -- including the Reserve and National Guard -- had a shortfall of 1,544 pilots at the end of Fiscal 2016. It is working to increase pilot retention, increase pilot trainees and reduce pilot requirements inside the force to address the shortage.

"This meeting was valuable to bring us all together to discuss the challenges we're each facing," said Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association. "Just starting the dialogue between all of the participants in the room was an important step forward."

"A4A and its members have a longstanding and unwavering support for our nation's military services and we express our sincere gratitude to Gen. Goldfein and his senior staff for hosting the meeting," said Billy Nolen, senior vice president of security, safety and operation for Airlines for America. "We look forward to our mutually beneficial partnership as we continue exploring areas of common interest."

The Air Force said participants at the meeting decided to collaborate to provide additional paths for students to become aviators, improving pathways to becoming a pilot, and to take advantage of available technology and safety research to ensure pilot training and qualification.

The group also agreed to explore improving the effectiveness of the "shared resource" of pilots who fly for both the military and commercial airlines.

"We're not going to fix the numbers anytime soon, so we have to get after how we use those pilots in both uniforms," said Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, the Air Force Reserve Command commander.

About 80 percent of Air Force Reserve pilots are part-time reservists, she said, and 96 percent of those also fly for airlines.

"Today's aviation enterprise doesn't adequately meet the needs for national defense and national commerce," Goldfein said. "This is the beginning of something I think will have big payoffs if we're disciplined in the way we approach it."

AEROSPACE
Boeing considering further Super Hornet upgrades
 Washington (UPI) May 19, 2017
 The U.S. Navy and Boeing are considering future upgrades beyond the Block 3 enhancement that is already being planned for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. If approved, the upgrades are anticipated to keep the aircraft in service until as far as the 2040's.The Block 3 is expected to start production in 2020. "When you look at flight plan for the future of the aircraft, there could well ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
'Stone Age' Trump going back to horse and cart says Schwarzenegger

 SoftBank-Saudi high-tech Vision fund raises $93bn

 Saving time in space

 SpaceX Dragon to deliver research payloads to Space Station
AEROSPACE
Spaceflight buys Electron Rocket from Rocket Lab

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests 3D-printed rocket

 Mining the moon for rocket fuel to get us to Mars

 Arianespace launches SES-15 using Soyuz rocket
AEROSPACE
HI-SEAS Mission V Mars simulation marks midway point

 Deciphering the fluid floorplan of a planet

 How hard did it rain on Mars

 Mars Rover Opportunity Begins Study of Valley's Origin
AEROSPACE
A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity
AEROSPACE
AsiaSat 9 ready for shipment

 SES Networks offers new hybrid resiliency service

 Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness
AEROSPACE
Arralis launches plug and play Ka band chipset

 A new tool for discovering nanoporous materials

 One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface
AEROSPACE
Water forms superstructure around DNA, new study shows

 How RNA formed at the origins of life

 Scientists propose synestia, a new type of planetary object

 Kepler Telescope Spies Details of Trappist-1's Outermost Planet
AEROSPACE
Hubble spots moon around third largest dwarf planet

 NASA asks science community for Europa Lander Instruments ideas

 Waves of lava seen in Io's largest volcanic crater

 Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement