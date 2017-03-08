Mikros contracted for U.S. Navy radar support systems

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
The U.S. Navy awarded Mikros Systems Corporation with an $11.5 million contract to perform engineering and technical support services for radar support systems.
The three-year agreement includes engineering, product support and upgrades for Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Test sets, which are used to operate and maintain advanced radars such as the AN/SPY-1 phased array integrated with Aegis combat systems.
"This order enables Mikros Systems to continue delivering advanced capabilities to the warfighter," Mikros COO Chuck Bristow said in a press release. "It will also provide a pathway to increased ADEPT adoption into additional combat systems and ship classes. We look forward to continuing to work with our Navy customer to improve and expand the capabilities of our ADEPT system."
Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Test sets, or ADEPT, are maintenance tools used to perform alignment, calibration and error diagnostics for advanced electronic systems.
According to Mikros, the product eliminates the need for traditional manuals and test equipment by storing all necessary information.
