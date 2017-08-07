Lockheed to intro radar demonstrator prototype

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 7, 2017
Lockheed Martin is to debut a space and missile defense radar demonstrator for a system that could eventually replace the current one used by the Patriot.
The unveiling of the active electronically scanned array, or AESA, Radar for Engagement and Surveillance is taking place this week at the Space & Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Ala.
The demonstrator is a full-scale prototype of Lockheed's technology to support a 360-degree sensor for the U.S. Army, the company said.
"Incremental upgrades to the existing Patriot radar no longer address current sustainment issues, current threat performance shortcomings, or provide growth for future and evolving threats," Mark Mekker, director of next generation radar systems at Lockheed Martin, said in a press release. "Lockheed Martin is prepared to offer a next-generation missile defense system that will leverage advances in radar technology to provide a modular, scalable architecture and reduce the total cost of ownership well over its 30 year lifecycle."
Lockheed Martin said its AESA technology uses gallium nirtride transmitter technology and advanced signal processing techniques -- including 360 degree sensor/fire control algorithms -- based on advanced threat sets.
These technologies and concepts have been integrated into demonstration and production systems for fielded ground-based radars with GaN technology.
"Our solution for the U.S. Army's new air and missile defense sensor is not a new-start program." Mekker said. "It's a combination of technology maturation over several years and includes capability leveraged from our current development programs and battlefield-proven radars."
