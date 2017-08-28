Lockheed receives contract for Marine Corps AN/TPS-59A(V)3 radars

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017
Lockheed Martin is receiving a $25.2 million contract for for upgrades to the AN/TPS-59A(V)3 long-range radar system for the U.S. Marine Corps.
The contract includes options that, if invoked, could potentially raise the value of the contract to $46.7 million. The work will take place at Lockheed Martin's Syracuse, N.Y., plant and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2021.
The AN/TPS-59A(V)3 long-range air surveillance radar is a mobile system designed to operate with Hawk and Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers.
It can detect incoming threats at over 460 miles and can provide targeting information for intercepting ballistic and conventional missiles, as well as aircraft. The TPS-59 is capable of providing launch and projected impact points of enemy missiles for early warning.
The mobile system is capable of being transported by truck, helicopter and cargo aircraft. The TPS-59 series is in use by 17 countries
The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 anti-ballistic missile system is a development of the Patriot series of surface-to-air missiles. It uses a "hit-to-kill" kinetic energy method to destroy ballistic missiles during their terminal descent phase. It also provides search and targeting data that is networked with the other systems like the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense and Standard Missile 3.
Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017
The U.S. Air Force has successfully tested Lockheed Martin's AN/APR-52 radar warning receiver, and the device has achieved Technical Level 6 status. The recent milestone indicates the Air Force's confidence in the technical maturity of the receiver and comes more than one year before the HH-60W combat rescue helicopter, which will use the receiver, will make its first flight test. ... read more
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement