Lockheed receives contract for Marine Corps AN/TPS-59A(V)3 radars



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017



Lockheed Martin is receiving a $25.2 million contract for for upgrades to the AN/TPS-59A(V)3 long-range radar system for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The contract includes options that, if invoked, could potentially raise the value of the contract to $46.7 million. The work will take place at Lockheed Martin's Syracuse, N.Y., plant and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2021.

The AN/TPS-59A(V)3 long-range air surveillance radar is a mobile system designed to operate with Hawk and Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers.

It can detect incoming threats at over 460 miles and can provide targeting information for intercepting ballistic and conventional missiles, as well as aircraft. The TPS-59 is capable of providing launch and projected impact points of enemy missiles for early warning.

The mobile system is capable of being transported by truck, helicopter and cargo aircraft. The TPS-59 series is in use by 17 countries

The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 anti-ballistic missile system is a development of the Patriot series of surface-to-air missiles. It uses a "hit-to-kill" kinetic energy method to destroy ballistic missiles during their terminal descent phase. It also provides search and targeting data that is networked with the other systems like the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense and Standard Missile 3.

