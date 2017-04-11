Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Lockheed Martin gets $372 million contract mod for F-35 work
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 11, 2017


500th Eurofighter aircraft delivered to Italian air force
Washington (UPI) Apr 11, 2017 -The 500th operational Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet was handed over to the Italian air force during a ceremony held at Leonardo's facility in Turin, Italy.

The event was attended by various military and security industry representatives, including leaders from Leonardo, NETMA, and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug. Officials said the delivery marked an important milestone for the program.

"The 500-strong Eurofighter Typhoon fleet represents one of the largest and most capable fighter fleets in the western hemisphere, and will be the backbone of European airpower for decades to come," Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug CEO Volker Paltzo said during the ceremony.

Leonardo Aircraft Division managing director Filippo Bagnato echoed Paltzo's sentiments, noting the Eurofighter Typhoon is the largest industrial program throughout the continent.

"We are now fully committed to completing deliveries to the Italian Air Force, to develop the capabilities of the aircraft, and to the activities envisaged by Kuwait's contract, while continuing to pursue a number of significant market opportunities around the world," he said.

European armed forces have been operating the Typhoon since 2003, when the first completed jet was delivered to Britain's Royal Air Force. The service also received the 100th plane in September 2006. Germany's air force accepted the delivery of the 400th jet in 2013.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a collaboration of three major European defense contractors, including Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo. Customers include armed forces in Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria and Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft itself is designed for multirole combat operations, and features a weapon bay capable of carrying up to six bombs as well as six missiles at a time. It is also equipped with a cannon and targeting pod for increased accuracy on the battlefield.

Lockheed Martin received a $372 million contact modification from the U.S. Navy to address several issues with the F-35 Lightning II.

The contract facilitates deficiency corrections for U.S. operators as well as the country's foreign military customers. The U.S. Department of Defense did not specify which capabilities would be included.

The work will be performed in various locations in Texas, California, New Hampshire, Japan and Britain, and is expected to be complete by March 2020.

Lockheed Martin received $105 million in funding at the time of the contract modification award. The project will be managed by the Naval Air Systems Command.

The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole fighter designed to replace several legacy platforms operated by the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies, such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

In addition to the United States, the jet is being procured by Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Turkey.

Panama's AW139 helicopters hit a flight-hour milestone
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017
 AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters operated by Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval have achieved a 5,000-hour operational milestone. Leonardo of Italy, of which AW is a part, said the 5,000-flight-hour milestone was reached less than four years after the aircraft entered service with the country. "This milestone further reinforces the strength of the relationship between Leonardo ... read more
