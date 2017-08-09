Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Lockheed Martin Will Build New Space Instrument Focused on Vegetation Health and Carbon Monitoring
 by Staff Writers
 Palo Alto CA (SPX) Aug 09, 2017


From an orbit 22,000 miles above the Americas, the Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory will monitor plant health and vegetation stress and probe the natural sources, sinks and exchange processes of key greenhouse gases. Credits: NASA

Scientists will get a better understanding of our planet's carbon cycle and vegetation health through a first-of-a-kind NASA instrument built by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). The Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory (GeoCARB) mission will use an advanced infrared spectrograph hosted on a commercial geosynchronous satellite. The project is led by Principal Investigator Dr. Berrien Moore at the University of Oklahoma.

"Lockheed Martin has the right skills to make GeoCARB a success, bringing together our deep expertise in infrared sensing and hosted payloads," said Gary Kushner, the Lockheed Martin instrument program manager.

"Through our collaboration with the University of Oklahoma, NASA and Colorado State University, we can deliver better information about our planet's health to decision makers and scientists around the globe."

Lockheed Martin's Advanced Technology Center in Palo Alto, California, will build the instrument, which has its roots in the Near Infrared Camera on the James Webb Space Telescope. Instead of staring into deep space, this mission will examine infrared wavelengths to measure carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and methane in Earth's atmosphere along with Solar Induced Fluorescence, a measure of vegetation health. GeoCARB is expected to launch in 2022.

The instrument will be launched as a hosted payload on an upcoming commercial satellite in geostationary orbit over the Americas.

This expands the corporation's experience in hosted payload integration, made possible by innovative instruments that offer compact and affordable capability. This cost-capped mission will demonstrate the ability to perform hosted geosynchronous payload missions at a fraction of the cost of a standalone mission.

The Lockheed Martin team brings together the heritage of more than 100 payloads and instruments launched in the past 30 years. Lockheed Martin's expertise in Earth remote sensing includes recent successes like the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), which streams high-resolution imagery of the planet from its observation station one million miles away; and the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, whose first of four units launched Nov. 19, 2016 aboard the new Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite R-Series satellite.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows
 Washington (UPI) Jul 13, 2017
 New research suggests nickel is essential to the Earth's magnetic field. Earth's magnetic field is generated by what's called the "dynamo effect," a unique combination of a geophysical factors. Of these factors, the convection currents of Earth's conductive, molten core and Earth's constant rotation are the most important. Earth's core is made primarily of melted iron, but new re ... read more
Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void

 Let's cut them off from access to Space

 ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli starts third mission on Space Station
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 NASA taps BWXT for reactor design for future Mars missions

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018

 Sea Launch to be modernized for Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
EARTH OBSERVATION
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
EARTH OBSERVATION
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
EARTH OBSERVATION
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia

 UK space companies to develop international partnerships
EARTH OBSERVATION
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 Materials governed by light
EARTH OBSERVATION
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit
EARTH OBSERVATION
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement