Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Light From An Ultra-Cool Neighbor
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 13, 2017


Image courtesy NASA Ames/G. Barentsen. Watch the animation here.

This animation shows the amount of light detected by each pixel in a small section of the camera onboard NASA's Kepler space telescope. The light collected from TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool dwarf star approximately 40 light-years from Earth, is at the center of the image. Not directly visible in the movie are the seven Earth-size planets that orbit TRAPPIST-1.

Kepler detects a change in brightness when a planet passes in front of a star from the vantage point of the telescope. Transiting planets block a tiny fraction of starlight that produces miniscule dips in the brightness of their host star. An Earth-size planet passing in front of a small ultra-cool dwarf star like TRAPPIST-1 creates less than a one percent dip in brightness, and is not visible with the naked eye.

Astronomers use sophisticated algorithms to search the data for these dips in brightness, and in particular, to correct for the spacecraft's small movements in space-this is the 'flickering' of the pixels seen in the movie.

During the period of Dec. 15, 2016 and March 4, the Kepler spacecraft, operating as the K2 mission, observed TRAPPIST-1 for 74 days. This animation shows 60 brightness measurements or photos taken by Kepler's onboard camera once a minute for an hour on February 22. Called a target pixel file, the image covers an area of 11 square pixels or 44 square arcseconds of the sky. This area is equivalent in size to holding up a grain of sand at arms length towards the sky.

EXO WORLDS
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 09, 2017
 On Feb. 22, astronomers announced that the ultra-cool dwarf star, TRAPPIST-1, hosts a total of seven Earth-size planets that are likely rocky, a discovery made by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope in combination with ground-based telescopes. NASA's planet-hunting Kepler space telescope also has been observing this star since December 2016. Today these additional data about TRAPPIST-1 from Kepler ar ... read more
Related Links
 Exo Planets at NASA
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Lonely Out in Space: Congressional Move to Scrap NASA-Russia Ties 'Unrealistic'

 New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Keeping Liquids Off the Wall

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up
EXO WORLDS
Designing new rocket engines that don't blow up

 Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars
EXO WORLDS
Opportunity Driving South to Gully

 Paleolake deposits on Mars might look like sediments in Indonesia

 NASA Mars Orbiter Tracks Back-to-Back Regional Storms

 New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars
EXO WORLDS
China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
EXO WORLDS
UK funding space entrepreneurs

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making

 Kuwait Space Agency - a pipedream or reality

 How low can you go? New project to bring satellites nearer to Earth
EXO WORLDS
Orbiting in sunshine

 U.S. Naval Research Lab develops light, transparent armor

 Cancer-Causing Radiation Biggest Threat to Humans on Deep Space Missions

 Mikros contracted for U.S. Navy radar support systems
EXO WORLDS
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate
EXO WORLDS
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement