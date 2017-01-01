Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2

|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 01, 2017
The launch of Russia's Progress MS-05 space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS) is preliminary set for February 2, 2017, although it could be postponed, a space industry source told RIA Novosti.
"So far the launch is scheduled for February 2. But if the commission fails due to objective reasons to conclude its work by December 30, as it was declared by Roscosmos [Russia's space agency], and a definite cause of the [Progress MS-04] accident is not revealed, then the launch dates of the next 'Progress' could be shifted...," the source said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Roscosmos confirmed the loss of Progress MS-04 space freighter after a faulty launch from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan. The spacecraft was carrying more than 2.6 metric tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a Progress MS-04 fragment was found about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the city of Kyzyl.
