Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 01, 2017


illustration only

The launch of Russia's Progress MS-05 space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS) is preliminary set for February 2, 2017, although it could be postponed, a space industry source told RIA Novosti.

"So far the launch is scheduled for February 2. But if the commission fails due to objective reasons to conclude its work by December 30, as it was declared by Roscosmos [Russia's space agency], and a definite cause of the [Progress MS-04] accident is not revealed, then the launch dates of the next 'Progress' could be shifted...," the source said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Roscosmos confirmed the loss of Progress MS-04 space freighter after a faulty launch from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan. The spacecraft was carrying more than 2.6 metric tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a Progress MS-04 fragment was found about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the city of Kyzyl.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Spacewalk for Thomas Pesquet at ISS
 Paris (ESA) Dec 20, 2016
 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be the 11th European to perform a spacewalk when he ventures outside the International Space Station next month. Lasting up to seven hours on 13 January, its goal is to ensure the power supply of the International Space Station from the 2500 sq m of solar panels. The Station commander, Shane Kimbrough, will lead the spacewalk, accompanied by Thomas. ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

 NASA Readies for Major Orion Milestones in 2017

 India achieves advances multiple space systems in 2016

 Spacewalk for Thomas Pesquet at ISS
SPACE TRAVEL
Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project

 United Launch Alliance launches EchoStar XIX satellite

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 New round of wind tunnel tests underway for bigger SLS version
SPACE TRAVEL
Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'

 All eyes on Trump over Mars

 Opportunity performs several drives to ancient gully

 Full go-ahead for building ExoMars 2020
SPACE TRAVEL
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology

 Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market
SPACE TRAVEL
OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
SPACE TRAVEL
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan

 'Just the first stage': unique 3D-printed Siberian satellite to orbit Earth

 Meet a 'Spacecraft Dressmaker'

 European Defense Agency to explore 3D printing feasibility
SPACE TRAVEL
Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 The blob can learn and teach

 Exciting new creatures discovered on ocean floor
SPACE TRAVEL
Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby

 Research Offers Clues About the Timing of Jupiter's Formation



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.