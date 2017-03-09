Kymeta and Intelsat announce new service to revolutionize how satellite services are purchased



by Staff Writers



Washington DC (SPX) Mar 09, 2017



Kymeta and Intelsat have joined forces to offer a new, groundbreaking, satellite service offering that is easy to buy and use. The new KALO service, which will become available in Q3 2017, will introduce a simplified way to buy and sell connectivity to customers and sectors that are currently unreached or underserved by terrestrial networks. KALO will change the way satellite services are purchased by direct users, integrators and service providers because it will be sold much like cellular services are purchased.

Using Kymeta mTennau7 antenna subsystem modules (ASMs) and fully integrated KyWay Terminals, KALO will provide easy, flexible satellite connectivity for both fixed and mobile applications, further reducing communication barriers. KALO will provide a fully provisioned end-to-end connectivity solution that will unlock fast growing vertical sectors that have been historically difficult to support, including rail, energy, IoT, first responders, buses, connected car and more.

"Today's satellite connectivity services are not easy to buy," said Dr. Nathan Kundtz, Founder, President and CEO, Kymeta.

"This is particularly true when moving across different mobility platforms. Intelsat's ubiquitous global telecommunications network of wide-beam and Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput spot-beam satellites combined with the flexibility of our user terminal technology will fundamentally change that landscape. KALO services move seamlessly between these satellites and are sold in simple, flexible, variable-usage packages that are provided in by-the-gigabyte plans we are all familiar with."

"Kymeta and Intelsat both share a strong belief that better economics and simplified access are essential to unlocking new and fast growing applications, and KALO addresses both imperatives in a single service," said Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, Intelsat.

"Kymeta's mTenna technology is revolutionizing the way people access and use mobile satellite connectivity, and with KALO, customers will have simplified access to Intelsat's globalized satellite network and its IntelsatOne Flex managed services platform for secure and powerful high-speed connectivity. Together, Intelsat and Kymeta will be strongly positioned to deliver on our commitment to provide fast, affordable mobile broadband connectivity to people on the move."

The Future of Satellite Services

Kymeta is taking mobile connectivity where it has never been before by providing streamlined, easy-to-purchase satellite connectivity services built upon Intelsat's global satellite network. With KALO Connectivity, satellite services are being redefined to change the way the world communicates while on the move:

+ Radically Easy - Pay for what you use

+ Easy to understand and buy connectivity

+ Bundled with Kymeta KyWay Terminal or mTennau7 ASM

+ Complete global coverage

+ Familiar data package options that consumers are used to buying today

+ Flexible, variable usage solutions

Washington DC (SPX) Mar 08, 2017





Eutelsat Communications announced Tuesday at the Satellite 2017 Convention in Washington D.C. the conclusion of a contract with Blue Origin for a launch on the New Glenn rocket that is expected to initiate flights in 2020. The new partnership with Blue Origin reflects Eutelsat's longstanding strategy to source launch services from multiple agencies in order to secure access to space and pa ... read more

Related Links

