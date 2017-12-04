Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
OUTER PLANETS
Jupiter Blues
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 04, 2017


Jupiter Blues by Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager.

The Juno spacecraft captured this image when the spacecraft was only 11,747 miles (18,906 kilometers) from the tops of Jupiter's clouds - that's roughly as far as the distance between New York City and Perth, Australia.

The color-enhanced image, which captures a cloud system in Jupiter's northern hemisphere, was taken on Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:24 a.m. PDT (1:24 p.m. EDT) when Juno was at a latitude of 57.57 degrees (nearly three-fifths of the way from Jupiter's equator to its north pole) and performing its ninth close flyby of the gas giant planet.

The spatial scale in this image is 7.75 miles/pixel (12.5 kilometers/pixel).

Because of the Juno-Jupiter-Sun angle when the spacecraft captured this image, the higher-altitude clouds can be seen casting shadows on their surroundings.

The behavior is most easily observable in the whitest regions in the image, but also in a few isolated spots in both the bottom and right areas of the image.

