Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 07, 2017


Image courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Sergey Dushkin. For a larger version of this image please go here.

This close-up view of Jupiter captures the turbulent region just west of the Great Red Spot in the South Equatorial Belt, with resolution better than any previous pictures from Earth or other spacecraft.

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured this image with its JunoCam citizen science instrument when the spacecraft was a mere 5,400 miles (8,700 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloudtops on Dec. 11, 2016 at 9:14 a.m. PT (12:14 p.m. ET). Citizen scientist Sergey Dushkin produced the sublime color processing and cropped the image to draw viewers' eyes to the dynamic clouds.

JunoCam's raw images are available at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam for the public to peruse and process into image products.

Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Feb 21, 2017
 NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter, which has been in orbit around the gas giant since July 4, 2016, will remain in its current 53-day orbit for the remainder of the mission. This will allow Juno to accomplish its science goals, while avoiding the risk of a previously-planned engine firing that would have reduced the spacecraft's orbital period to 14 days. "Juno is healthy, its science instrum ... read more
 Juno at NASA
 The million outer planets of a star called Sol
