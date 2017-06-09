Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS



by Staff Writers



London, UK (SPX) Jun 09, 2017



Leading UK research and development tax relief specialist Jumpstart is entering into a strategic business partnership with the premier trade organisation for companies in the UK aerospace, defence, security and space sectors.

The alliance with the ADS Group, which comes at a time of continuing growth for the sector, will allow Jumpstart to engage with the 1000 UK-registered businesses which are affiliated to the body.

The ADS Group is a not-for-profit organisation which represents high-value, high technology engineering, manufacturing and services firms which directly employ 142,000 people. It had a turnover of 24 billion pounds in 2015.

The tie-up is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships established by Jumpstart over several years with organisations representing groups such as lawyers, accountants and the business lobby.

The pairings allow Jumpstart to focus its specialist tax relief advice on the sector involved and also allow trade organisations to provide added value benefits to their member companies.

The association with ADS will be cemented by the addition of Sandy Findlay, Partner Manager at Jumpstart, to the ADS Scotland Policy and Profile Working Group, which was established to help promote the active engagement of ADS Scotland members.

It aims to involve them in industry-level consultation and dialogue with key government agencies on policies and issues that could impact on ADS Scotland members, and to inform ADS on Scottish members' views on UK-wide issues.

Mr Findlay said: "I am delighted to be able to support ADS Scotland in this role and I hope the working group is able to promote the profile of Scottish companies in the aerospace, defence and security sector and have a wider impact on the sector across the UK."

Graham Beck, Technical Analyst at Jumpstart, has also joined the ADS Scotland SC21 and Supply Chain Development Working Group, which was established to identify and address supply chain gaps that can be exploited by ADS members in Scotland.

Mr Beck said: "I am very pleased to be involved in this initiative and I hope the group will be able to make a positive contribution to the global competitiveness of the Scottish supply chain in the aerospace, defence and security sector."

The ADS Group president is Paul Kahn, chief executive of Airbus Group UK, and the organisation is managed by chief executive Paul Everitt, who is also chairman of ADS subsidiary FIL, which runs the Farnborough International Airshow.

Mr Everitt said: "We are happy to link up in this way with Jumpstart, a company which has demonstrated the value of tax reliefs to innovative enterprises across the UK. I believe its contribution to our members will be significant."

