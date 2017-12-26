Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
24/7 Space News




ROCKET SCIENCE
Japan launches H-IIA carrier rocket with 2 satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (Sputnik) Dec 26, 2017


he H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 37 with the Global Changing Observation Mission - Climate "SHIKISAI" (GCOM-C) and the Super Low Altitude Test Satellite "TSUBAME" (SLATS) onboard lifted off at 10:26:22 a.m. on December 23, 2017 (Japan Standard Time) from the Tanegashima Space Center.

Japan has successfully launched on Saturday H-IIA carrier rocket with two research satellites on board, theJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

"Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA successfully launched H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 37 (H-IIA F37) (with upgraded function) which encapsulates the Global Changing Observation Mission - Climate "SHIKISAI" (GCOM-C) and the Super Low Altitude Test Satellite "TSUBAME" (SLATS)... from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center," the statement read.

According to the statement, the launch and flight, as well as the separation of satellites proceeded successfully.

The GCOM-C satellite is expected to collect samples of microscopic dust in the atmosphere and clouds. It will also study how the plants absorb carbon dioxide and the way in which it affects the presence of this gas in the atmosphere. With the launch of SLTAS, the researchers seek to test the stability of its work on the altitude of 200-300 kilometers (124-186 miles).

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
Russian space agency blames satellite loss on programming error
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
 Russia's space agency on Tuesday blamed a failed satellite launch from its new cosmodrome on a programming error, prompting an angry response from the deputy prime minister in charge of space. On November 28 Russia lost contact with its Meteor-M weather satellite after its launch from the new Vostochny cosmodrome - only the second such launch since the facility opened in the country's far e ... read more
Related Links
 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

