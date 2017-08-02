Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Aug 02, 2017


illustration only

The head of Space Equipment at Airbus DS stated that SynerTech company and Russian Space Systems is planning to make up to 50 solid-state power amplifiers within the next year.

SynerTech company, a joint enterprise of Airbus Defence and Space (DS) aerospace company and Russian Space Systems, is planning to make up to 50 solid-state power amplifiers within the next year, Jean-Pierre Domenget, the head of Space Equipment at Airbus DS, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, we are working toward between 30 or 50 solid-state power amplifiers. We are interested in quality rather than quantity. A solid-state power amplifier is a commonly used item, so it is possible to consider increasing the production based on demand," Domenget said, when asked how many solid-state power amplifiers had already been made in Russia and how many were planned for 2018.

A solid-state power amplifier is a key component of transmitters used in space navigation, communications and remote sensing. Amplifiers increase the power of a signal on spacecraft.

Domenget told Sputnik earlier in the day that Airbus DS was expanding its cooperation with Russia.

Source: Sputnik News

TECH SPACE
Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems
 London, UK (SPX) Jul 14, 2017
 SpacePath Communications is launching a new range of intelligent frequency converters (IFC) featuring an innovative, hot swappable system design. SpacePath's intelligent frequency converters feature a hot swappable capability in a 1RU design. The 1:1 redundant, hot swappable frequency convertor requires no additional, external 1RU switch controller or external input /output switches. ... read more
Related Links
 Airbus
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training

 ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli starts third mission on Space Station

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void

 NextSTEP Partners Develop Ground Prototypes to Expand our Knowledge of Deep Space Habitats
TECH SPACE
Three Up, Three Down as NASA Tests RS-25 Flight Controller

 Iran in 'successful' test of satellite-launch rocket

 Aerojet Rocketdyne's RS-25 Flight Controller Goes Three for Three in SLS Test

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018
TECH SPACE
Eclipse Balloons to Study Effect of Mars-Like Environment on Life

 Portals to new worlds: Martian exploration near the North Pole

 Opportunity enters Automode during solar conjunction pause

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun
TECH SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
TECH SPACE
Iridium Announces Third Iridium NEXT Launch Date

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 A Final Farewell to LISA Pathfinder
TECH SPACE
Fundamental breakthrough in the future of designing materials

 Multitasking monolayers

 A new material emits white light when exposed to electricity

 Writing with the electron beam: Now in silver
TECH SPACE
Breakthrough Starshot launches tiny spacecraft in quest for Alpha Centauri

 Has Cassini found a universal driver for prebiotic chemistry at Titan?

 An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
TECH SPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement