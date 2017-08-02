JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Aug 02, 2017



The head of Space Equipment at Airbus DS stated that SynerTech company and Russian Space Systems is planning to make up to 50 solid-state power amplifiers within the next year.

SynerTech company, a joint enterprise of Airbus Defence and Space (DS) aerospace company and Russian Space Systems, is planning to make up to 50 solid-state power amplifiers within the next year, Jean-Pierre Domenget, the head of Space Equipment at Airbus DS, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, we are working toward between 30 or 50 solid-state power amplifiers. We are interested in quality rather than quantity. A solid-state power amplifier is a commonly used item, so it is possible to consider increasing the production based on demand," Domenget said, when asked how many solid-state power amplifiers had already been made in Russia and how many were planned for 2018.

A solid-state power amplifier is a key component of transmitters used in space navigation, communications and remote sensing. Amplifiers increase the power of a signal on spacecraft.

Domenget told Sputnik earlier in the day that Airbus DS was expanding its cooperation with Russia.

Source: Sputnik News

