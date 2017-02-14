Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Rome (Sputnik) Feb 14, 2017


Roberto Battiston.

There are neither sanctions nor politics in space and cooperation there between Russia, the US and Europe is absolutely vital. In an interview with Sputnik, the head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), Roberto Battiston, spoke about the joint projects being implemented by ASI and Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

Roberto Battiston described Russian-Italian relations, including in space exploration, as "absolutely special." And special they really are as the two countries' space agencies are working hand in hand on numerous projects, including the ExoMars 2020 mission to study the Red Planet.

"First off, I'd like to mention our joint work to get Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli ready for a six-month stint on board the International Space Station where he will conduct a series of new experiments," Roberto Battiston told Sputnik Italy. "The mission, to start somewhere in June or July, will already be his second long-term mission in space. Besides, Nespoli, who is 60, will have a chance to study the effect zero gravity has on middle-aged people," he added.

Italy is developing detectors at the heart of a "dish" for the Millimetron - a 10-meter space telescope designed to study extremely dark objects in the Universe at millimeter and infrared wavelengths. Russia leads the project.

"Last year we signed a major agreement with Roscosmos to develop a system of GEOSAR geostationary satellites for continuous monitoring of the territory of Eurasia and obtaining information about large areas, which is something the existing satellites can't do," he said.

The joint project ASI and Roscosmos signed during last year's Economic Forum in St. Petersburg will provide new data about the humidity levels across large territories, the state of farmlands, forecast landslides and keep an eye on large geological objects.

"We are also working closely together as part of the ExoMars 2020 project. We are going to assemble a rover on Mars to drill 2-meter holes to analyze samples of Martian soil, water and ice which could contain traces of biological life," Battiston noted.

"Russia was the first to launch a space satellite and implement a wealth of successful projects in space. As for Italy, it was the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to orbit a space satellite."

"Italy is happy about its close and fruitful cooperation with such a leading space power as Russia," Roberto Battiston said in conclusion.

Russia and Italy have been making moves toward closer cooperation in the area of space technologies. In April, ASI President Roberto Battiston told Sputnik that Italy's space program would like to extend its technological cooperation with Russia into the fields of microsatellites and orbiting satellite constellations, adding that the ASI maintained close and continuous coordination with Roscosmos.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Italian Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACEMART
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 07, 2017
 NASA is seeking partnerships with U.S. companies focused on industry-developed space technologies that can advance the commercial space sector and benefit future NASA missions through the "Announcement of Collaborative Opportunity (ACO)" solicitation released by NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). NASA centers will partner with the companies that are awarded projects under ... read more

SPACEMART
Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?
SPACEMART
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Florida's Kennedy Space Center

 Russian Space Agency Develops Program to Improve Carrier Rocket Assembly Quality

 India to launch record 104 satellites next week

 Commercial Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket Planned For Early April - Roscosmos
SPACEMART
ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter plays crucial role in search for landing sites
SPACEMART
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
SPACEMART
Why it's time for Australia to launch its own space agency

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare
SPACEMART
Big data for the universe

 Orbit Logic Software to be used for BridgeSat Laser Comm Scheduling

 New high-performance computing cluster at the Albert Einstein Institute in Potsdam

 New mechanical metamaterials can block symmetry of motion, findings suggest
SPACEMART
NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates
SPACEMART
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement