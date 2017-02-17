Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT
 by Staff Writers
 McLean, VA (SPX) Feb 17, 2017


This marks a major milestone for the Iridium NEXT program as the testing and validation phase is ahead of schedule and the satellites are working well.

Iridium Communications has announced it has received a targeted launch date of mid-June for the second mission of ten Iridium NEXT satellites. Originally anticipated for mid-April of 2017, the date has shifted due to a backlog in SpaceX's launch manifest as a result of last year's September 1st anomaly.

This second launch will deliver another ten Iridium NEXT satellites to low-Earth-orbit (LEO) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX is targeting six subsequent Iridium NEXT launches approximately every two months thereafter.

"After such a successful first launch, we are eager to maintain the momentum until our network is completed," said Matt Desch, chief executive officer at Iridium.

"Even with this eight week shift, SpaceX's targeted schedule completes our constellation in mid-2018."

This announcement comes as Iridium has successfully connected the first Iridium NEXT satellite via its crosslinks into its global LEO constellation. The new satellite is expected to begin providing service to Iridium customers in the coming days.

This marks a major milestone for the Iridium NEXT program as the testing and validation phase is ahead of schedule and the satellites are working well.

"Our team at our Satellite Network Operations Center has been working around-the-clock to confirm the health and performance of these new satellites," said Scott Smith, chief operating officer at Iridium.

"Since their perfect orbit injection and deployment by SpaceX, our satellite testing process has progressed ahead of schedule, a testament to the rigorous development program they've undergone on the ground."

The upcoming mid-June launch will mark the second mission of eight Iridium NEXT launches with SpaceX, including the recently announced satellite rideshare with NASA and GFZ's Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-on mission (GRACE-FO). In total, Iridium currently has plans to launch 75 Iridium NEXT satellites - 66 to serve as operational satellites and nine as on-orbit spares. Iridium is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time.

Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has a major development program underway for its next-generation network - Iridium NEXT.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Iridium
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACEMART
Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9
 Bethesda MD (SPX) Jan 18, 2017
 SpaceX has successfully launched 10 satellites for Iridium Communications. This was the first of several such launches in the Iridium satellite replacement program. Many are calling this program a "tech refresh" and it may be the biggest of its kind in history. This was also a historical event for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, because this is the first launch since an explosion occurred last f ... read more

SPACEMART
NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Art and space enter a new dimension

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Next SpaceX mission will deliver slew of experiment payloads to ISS
SPACEMART
Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 SpaceX poised to launch cargo from historic NASA pad

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit
SPACEMART
Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse
SPACEMART
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
SPACEMART
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
SPACEMART
Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 After 15 years, SABER on TIMED Still Breaks Ground from Space

 ANU scientists make new high-tech liquid materials

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
SPACEMART
Exoplanetary moons formed by giant impacts could be detected by Kepler

 The heart of a far-off star beats for its planet

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows
SPACEMART
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement