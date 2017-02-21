Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
India to join elite rocket club after successful tests for 4-ton class satellite
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Feb 21, 2017


First attempt of ISRO's with Cryogenic engine for GSLV were unsuccessful in April 2001. After that, ISRO had tested 8 flights with Cryogenic engine; out of which 5 flew with Russian engine. The first successful test-flight using the indigenous engine happened in January 2014.

Following the successful launch of record number of satellite into the space, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully tested its largest cryogenic engine for a more than 10 minutes. The cryogenic stage designated as C25 was tested for a flight duration of 640 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri. C25 Stage had earlier been tested successfully for 50 seconds on January 25, 2017 to validate all the systems.

"This Stage test is a significant milestone as it is the last in series of engine and stage development hot tests before the first development flight of GSLV MkIII," reads a statement released by ISRO.

The engine will power its mammoth Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III rocket capable of propelling a 4-ton class satellites into geo-synchronous orbit in April this year.

"The GSLV MkIII vehicle integration activities are in progress at Sathis Dhawan Space Centre for its first development flight (GSLV MkIII-D1) targeted for April 2017. The vehicle consists of two solid strap-ons (S200) motors, one earth storable liquid core stage (L110) and the Cryogenic Upper Stage (C25)," ISRO said.

Cryogenic stage is capable of producing thrust of 20 tons using a propellant loading of 27.8 tons of in two independent tanks. Development of a cryogenic stage has unique design challenges, with liquid Hydrogen stored at -253 deg Celsius and liquid Oxygen stored at -195 deg Celsius in its tanks.

To store these cryogenic fluids, special multi-layer insulation is provided for the tanks and other structures. A very complex technology, the cryogenic engine has been mastered only by Russia, USA, France, China, Japan and India.

If India succeeds in April this year in launching 4 ton class satellites using its indigenous cryogenic engine, global competition satellite launching business will further intensify.

Source: Sputnik News


