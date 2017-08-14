India to Launch Exclusive Satellite for Afghanistan

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
New Delhi (Sputnik) Aug 14, 2017
India and Afghanistan expects to shortly sign a memorandum of understanding for launching of an exclusive satellite for Afghanistan by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
Afghanistan's minister for telecommunication and technology Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat recently met Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra in Kabul and made a formal request that India should launch a satellite exclusively for Afghanistan's use.
Sadat and Vohra reportedly discussed opening a terminal for Afghanistan in the South Asia Satellite, recently launched by India, as well as another special satellite. India is also constructing a special satellite station in Kabul.
In May this year, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had welcomed India's initiative in launching the exclusive South Asia Satellite. The satellite aims to help regional countries boost their telecommunication and broadcasting services. Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan are the main beneficiaries of the satellite. Pakistan opted out from the initiative.
The Indian Space Research Organization has made rapid strides in recent years, offering cost-effective satellite launching technology. In February earlier this year, ISRO launched a record-breaking 104 nano-satellites, along with a 714-kg satellite for earth observation, from a single rocket. Out of the 104 small satellites, three belonged to India, 96 belonged to America, and the rest were from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UAE.
Source: Sputnik News
Denver CO (SPX) Aug 04, 2017
Preliminary construction is underway on a new, $350 million Lockheed Martin facility that will produce next-generation satellites. The new facility, located on the company's Waterton Canyon campus near Denver, is the latest step in an ongoing transformation, infused with innovation to provide future missions at reduced cost and cycle time. The new Gateway Center, slated for completion in 2 ... read more
Related Links
Indian Space Research Organization
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement