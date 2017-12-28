Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MICROSAT BLITZ
In Search of Space: Sweden Hopeful to Get Big on Small Satellite Market
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 28, 2017


File image of the TEXUS-46 sounding rocket being launched from Sweden's Esrange rocket range.

Sweden's only space base, located in the country's northernmost area, is preparing for a massive government investment of SEK 500 million ($60 million) poised to usher Esrange into the global satellite market.

Although the government is yet to decide on the investment in early 2018, Esrange is already looking forward to expansion, which would allow for the commercial launch of smaller satellites en masse, a perspective advised by a previous government investigation.

"In order to win some time in case of a positive decision, we are already on track, as the market also expects us to be able to deliver," Esrange location manager Lennart Poromaa told Swedish Radio.

The expansion project includes an extra launch ramp some four kilometers from existing facilities, as well as an infrastructural boost to the mostly road-less surrounding area, including thoroughfares and bridges.

"New types of rockets that will launch small satellites are much bigger, so we need to move further away from our main building where personnel are stationed. It's all about safety," Poromaa explained.

In recent years, the demand for small-sized satellites, the tiniest of which are the size of a milk carton, has soared. Smaller satellites are used for monitoring crops and keeping an eye on climate change across the globe, as a cheap and handy way of gathering real-time information.

Previously, a business analysis by the Swedish National Space Board indicated that converting Esrange into a space port for small-size satellites would be viable. The Swedish government is however yet to decide on the massive SEK 500 million ($60 million) investment after New Year.

"Our attitude is that if we are going to undertake such a large infrastructure investment as has been proposed, then we need to ensure that the business becomes self-financed through fees and that there is sufficient interest from commercial actors," Space Minister Helene Hellmark Knutsson said, venturing that Sweden had a decisive edge over other European competitors, as Esrange is a functioning base that does not need to be created from scratch. Additionally, Esrange is part of a space cluster in the region, together with the Institute for Space Physics in Kiruna.

However, the expansion plans were met with skepticism from the indigenous Sami people engaged in the reindeer husbandry.

"The expansion will swallow reindeer pasture lands. It is as if the entire northern part of the Sami village is cut off," local Sami leader Aslak Allas said, advocating for the base to stick to its current limits.

Built in 1964, the Esrange Space Center is a rocket range and research center located about 40 kilometers east of the town of Kiruna, Norrbotten County. It is currently used for scientific research with high-altitude balloons, investigation of the aurora borealis, rocket launches and satellite tracking, among other things.

Its location 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle and surrounded by a vast wilderness is by many considered ideal for launching satellites. Over the decades, more than 550 sounding rockets and 520 stratospheric balloons have been launched from Esrange.

Source: Sputnik News

MICROSAT BLITZ
ESA's butane-powered satellite will be able to change its orbit
 Paris (ESA) Dec 22, 2017
 The European Space Agency's next miniature satellite will be the first capable of shifting its orbit thanks to tiny butane-powered thrusters. GomX-4B is made of six CubeSats, the standard nanosatellite. Together, they form the shape of a large cereal box. Because CubeSats are relatively cheap to build, scientists are increasingly using the mini spacecraft to test new technologies in spa ... read more
Related Links
 The Swedish National Space Board
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MICROSAT BLITZ
Orion parachute tests prove out complex system for human deep space missions

 Crew of three docks at International Space Station

 McCandless, first astronaut to fly untethered, dies at age 80

 NASA picks finalists to explore comet, Saturn's moon
MICROSAT BLITZ
Space Launch System solid rocket booster avionics complete key testing

 Japan launches H-IIA carrier rocket with 2 satellites

 Ariane 5 to loft Heinrich Hertz technology demonstrator satellite

 Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source
MICROSAT BLITZ
Mars upside down

 Opportunity takes extensive imagery to decide where to go next

 Mars: Not as dry as it seems

 Thirsty rocks may contain the missing water of Mars
MICROSAT BLITZ
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
MICROSAT BLITZ
SpaceX launches 10 more satellites for Iridium

 Green Light for Continued Operations of ESA Science Missions

 New business incubators will help space industry grow

 mu Space becomes first Thai startup to acquire satellite license
MICROSAT BLITZ
New synthethic protocol to form 3-D porous organic network

 Russian scientist found out what happens with 'smart' magnetic gel in a magnetic field

 Pentagon Challenged to Procure a New Satellite in Less Than 12 Years

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks
MICROSAT BLITZ
Discovery of new planet reveals distant solar system to rival our own

 Genes in Space-3 successfully identifies unknown microbes in space

 Powerful new tool for looking for life beyond Earth

 Ancient fossil microorganisms indicate that life in the universe is common
MICROSAT BLITZ
Study explains why Jupiter's jet stream reverses course on a predictable schedule

 New Horizons Corrects Its Course in the Kuiper Belt

 Does New Horizons' Next Target Have a Moon?

 Juno probes the depths of Jupiter's Great Red Spot



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement