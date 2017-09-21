Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
ISRO to resume satellite launches by December
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (IANS) Sep 21, 2017


illustration only

India would resume launching satellites in November or December, unfazed by the failure of its rocket in deploying a spare navigation satellite in the earth's lower orbit on August 31, space agency chief A.S. Kiran Kumar said on Friday.

"We will resume the launches by November or December, with one of the remote sensing satellites though we are yet to finalise with which," said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Kiran Kumar.

ISRO will schedule its next launch mission after a committee studying the cause of the failure submits its report soon.

"We have identified what the problem is and are going through the simulations to make sure what we are concluding is what has exactly happened (heat shield not separating and deploying the satellite in the orbit)," Kiran Kumar told reporters on the margins of a space event here.

In a rare mission failure, the space agency's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C39) could not deliver the 1.4-tonne Indian Regional Navigation Satellite (IRNSS-1H) in the orbit as its heat shield did not separate minutes after its successful lift-off from spaceport Sriharikota, 80km northeast of Chennai.

"The committee has been set up to go through the report, which will come out soon. Launches will resume after the committee gives its final report," reiterated Kiran Kumar.

The rocket's heat shield should have separated three minutes after the lift-off, but it failed to. Space scientists at the mission control centre waited for 19 minutes to see if it would separate, and only then declared the mission unsuccessful on August 31 night.

The IRNSS-1H, which was part of the Navigation Indian Constellation (NavIC) as a substitute for IRNSS-1A was to have been deployed 507km above the earth.

The Rs 1,420-crore NavIC consists of nine satellites - seven in orbit and two as substitutes (IRNSS-1H and IRNSS-1I).

The ISRO chief, however, admitted that the failed mission was not insured.

"We don't insure our own launches. Whatever launches we do are from the government's money," Kiran Kumar told IANS at the silver jubilee celebrations of the space agency's commercial arm Antrix Corporation Ltd, set up 25 years ago for space business.

Antrix Managing Director S. Rakesh said as a setback the mission failure was a part and parcel of any space business.

"If I see the nature of its setback, it is not a serious one, it is a small hitch as I see it," he said.

Ruling out even short-term impact on Antrix, Rakesh said there was demand for its services.

ROCKET SCIENCE
SES selects Arianespace and Soyuz for its fifth MEO launch
 Paris (SPX) Sep 13, 2017
 SES has selected Arianespace for its fifth launch of four O3b satellites joining the O3b Medium Earth Orbit fleet. The mission on a Soyuz rocket will be conducted from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, in 2019. The twelve satellites of the existing O3b fleet were orbited by Arianespace in 2013 and 2014; the next four satellites (13th to 16th) will be launched by Arianespace ... read more
Related Links
 ISRO
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Diet tracker in space

 NASA's Robotic 'Sniffer' Confirms Space Station Leak, Repair

 Crewed Missions Beyond LEO

 Three astronauts blast off for five-month ISS mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mechanisms are Critical to Space Vehicle Flight Success

 Dragon Splashes Down in Pacific With NASA Science Experiments

 ArianeGroup to supply from Boeing satellite with new generation of electric propulsion

 Rocket fever launches UB students to engineering competition in New Mexico
ROCKET SCIENCE
Ice mined on Mars could provide water for humans exploring space

 Six emerge from 8-mo Mars experiment in Hawaii dome

 Splashdown! Crashing into Martian mud

 NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover Climbing Toward Ridge Top
ROCKET SCIENCE
Work on China's mission to Mars 'well underway'

 Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle

 Spacecraft passes docking test

 China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert
ROCKET SCIENCE
Bulgaria Sat Wins "Newcomer Satellite Operator of the Year" for 2017

 Transitional FSS industry adapting, innovating to spur recovery

 India, Japan Set to Boost Space Cooperation

 Northrop Grumman to buy space firm Orbital for $9.2 bn
ROCKET SCIENCE
Dormant, Yet Always-Alert Sensor Awakes Only in the Presence of a Signal of Interest

 Air Force activates new satellites for tracking space objects

 Physicists predict nonmetallic half-metallicity

 Low-level radiation exposure less harmful to health than other modern lifestyle risks
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hubble observes pitch black planet

 NASA's Hubble captures blistering pitch-black planet

 The return of the comet-like exoplanet

 KFU astronomers discovered an exoplanet together with Turkish and Japanese colleagues
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise

 Pluto features given first official names

 Jupiter's Auroras Present a Powerful Mystery

 New Horizons Files Flight Plan for 2019 Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement