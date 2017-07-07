Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hubble pushed beyond limits to spot clumps of new stars in distant galaxy
 by Staff Writers
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


In this Hubble photograph of a distant galaxy cluster, a spotty blue arc stands out against a background of red galaxies. That arc is actually three separate images of the same background galaxy. The background galaxy has been gravitationally lensed, its light magnified and distorted by the intervening galaxy cluster. On the right: How the galaxy would look to Hubble without distortions. Credit NASA, ESA, and T. Johnson (University of Michigan)

When it comes to the distant universe, even the keen vision of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope can only go so far. Teasing out finer details requires clever thinking and a little help from a cosmic alignment with a gravitational lens.

By applying a new computational analysis to a galaxy magnified by a gravitational lens, astronomers have obtained images 10 times sharper than what Hubble could achieve on its own. The results show an edge-on disk galaxy studded with brilliant patches of newly formed stars.

"When we saw the reconstructed image we said, 'Wow, it looks like fireworks are going off everywhere,'" said astronomer Jane Rigby of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The galaxy in question is so far away that we see it as it appeared 11 billion years ago, only 2.7 billion years after the big bang. It is one of more than 70 strongly lensed galaxies studied by the Hubble Space Telescope, following up targets selected by the Sloan Giant Arcs Survey, which discovered hundreds of strongly lensed galaxies by searching Sloan Digital Sky Survey imaging data covering one-fourth of the sky.

The gravity of a giant cluster of galaxies between the target galaxy and Earth distorts the more distant galaxy's light, stretching it into an arc and also magnifying it almost 30 times. The team had to develop special computer code to remove the distortions caused by the gravitational lens, and reveal the disk galaxy as it would normally appear.

The resulting reconstructed image revealed two dozen clumps of newborn stars, each spanning about 200 to 300 light-years. This contradicted theories suggesting that star-forming regions in the distant, early universe were much larger, 3,000 light-years or more in size.

"There are star-forming knots as far down in size as we can see," said doctoral student Traci Johnson of the University of Michigan, lead author of two of the three papers describing the research.

Without the magnification boost of the gravitational lens, Johnson added, the disk galaxy would appear perfectly smooth and unremarkable to Hubble. This would give astronomers a very different picture of where stars are forming.

While Hubble highlighted new stars within the lensed galaxy, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will uncover older, redder stars that formed even earlier in the galaxy's history. It will also peer through any obscuring dust within the galaxy.

"With the Webb Telescope, we'll be able to tell you what happened in this galaxy in the past, and what we missed with Hubble because of dust," said Rigby.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hubble eyes a powerful galaxy with a password name
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jul 06, 2017
 Not all galaxies have the luxury of possessing a simple moniker or quirky nickname. This impressive galaxy imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is one of the unlucky ones, and goes by a name that looks more like a password for a computer: 2XMM J143450.5+033843. Such a name may seem like a random jumble of numbers and letters, but like all galactic epithets it has a distinct meanin ... read more
Related Links
 Goddard Space Flight Center
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media

 Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement