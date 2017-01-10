Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















OUTER PLANETS
How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere
 by Staff Writers
 Atlanta GA (SPX) Jan 10, 2017


This is Charon, a moon of Pluto. When Charon is positioned between the sun and Pluto, Georgia Tech research indicates that the moon can significantly reduce atmospheric loss. Image courtesy NASA-JHUAPL-SwRI. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Pluto's relationship with its moon Charon is one of the more unusual interactions in the solar system due to Charon's size and proximity. It's more than half of Pluto's diameter and orbits only 12,000 or so miles away. To put that into perspective, picture our moon three times closer to Earth, and as large as Mars.

A new study from the Georgia Institute of Technology provides additional insight into this relationship and how it affects the continuous stripping of Pluto's atmosphere by solar wind. When Charon is positioned between the sun and Pluto, the research indicates that the moon can significantly reduce atmospheric loss.

"Charon doesn't always have its own atmosphere," said Carol Paty, a Georgia Tech associate professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. "But when it does, it creates a shield for Pluto and redirects much of the solar wind around and away."

This barrier creates a more acute angle of Pluto's bow shock, slowing down the deterioration of the atmosphere. When Charon doesn't have an atmosphere, or when it's behind or next to Pluto (a term scientists call "downstream"), then Charon has only a minor effect on the interaction of the solar wind with Pluto.

The study's predictions, performed before the New Horizons probe collected and returned data to Earth, is consistent with the measurements made by the spacecraft about Pluto's atmospheric loss rate. Previous estimates at the time of the study were at least 100 times higher than the actual rate.

The research is currently published in a special Pluto issue of the journal Icarus.

John Hale is the Georgia Tech student who co-led the study with Paty. He says the Pluto system is a window into our origins because Pluto hasn't been subjected to the same extreme temperatures as objects in closer orbits to the sun.

"As a result, Pluto still has more of its volatile elements, which have long since been blown off the inner planets by solar wind," Hale said. "Even at its great distance from the sun, Pluto is slowly losing its atmosphere. Knowing the rate at which Pluto's atmosphere is being lost can tell us how much atmosphere it had to begin with, and therefore what it looked like originally. From there, we can get an idea of what the solar system was made of during its formation."

Hale and Paty also say their study affirms a popular hypothesis of Charon. The areas of discoloration near its lunar poles are likely caused by magnetized particles that have been shorn from Pluto's atmosphere. These particles have accumulated and settled on Charon over billions of years, particularly when it is downstream of Pluto.

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Georgia Institute of Technology
 The million outer planets of a star called Sol





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
OUTER PLANETS
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope
 Flagstaff AZ (SPX) Jan 06, 2017
 The instrument at Lowell Observatory used by Clyde Tombaugh to discover Pluto will soon undergo renovation. The year-long project, set to begin on January 12, will include restoration of both the historic telescope and the wooden dome that houses it. While the telescope will be removed from the dome during this work, the dome will be open from time to time for public tours as work allows. ... read more

OUTER PLANETS
Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 NASA Assigns Upcoming Space Station Crew Members

 Hubble provides interstellar road map for Voyagers' galactic trek

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme
OUTER PLANETS
Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39

 Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT

 Arianespace looks to the future with confidence

 Poor weather delays SpaceX rocket launch five days
OUTER PLANETS
New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity
OUTER PLANETS
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
OUTER PLANETS
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
OUTER PLANETS
Lockheed Martin to build NASA's trojan asteroid explorer Lucy

 Southwestern alumna becomes orbital debris scientist at NASA

 APL provides key instruments for NASA dual Discovery Missions

 Elbit contracted for airborne laser designator work
OUTER PLANETS
Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 The blob can learn and teach
OUTER PLANETS
York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement