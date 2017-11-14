Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SOLAR SCIENCE
View the 2019 solar eclipse from La Silla Observatory
 by Staff Writers
 Garching, Germany (SPX) Nov 14, 2017


File image of La Silla observatory area.

On 2 July 2019 a total solar eclipse will shroud ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile in darkness. To celebrate this momentous event, ESO is inviting the general public to witness it at the observatory!

Only 700 tickets will be available in the ESOshop from 22 November 2017 on a first-come, first-served basis. The tickets will be 200 euros each, and will include transportation from the base of the mountain to ESO's La Silla Observatory and a guided visit of the observatory. More information on tickets and the event will be released on the first day of ticket sales. To be one of the first to learn when tickets are available, sign up for the ESOnews here.

This will be the only total solar eclipse visible from an ESO observatory for the next 212 years - making the eclipse in 2019 an exciting opportunity.

In addition to the solar eclipse, 2019 marks 50 years since the La Silla Observatory began operations. The La Silla Observatory is located at the outskirts of the Chilean Atacama Desert, 600 km north of Santiago de Chile and at an altitude of 2400 metres. Today, ESO operates two of the most productive 4-metre class telescopes in the world at La Silla: the 3.58-metre New Technology Telescope (NTT) and the ESO 3.6-metre telescope.

2019 is also an important year for the field of astronomy as it is the 100th anniversary of both the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and the Eddington expedition, a scientific mission during another total solar eclipse that confirmed Einstein's general theory of relativity.

Research Report: Tickets available in the ESOshop from 22 November 2017 on a first-come, first-served basis here

SOLAR SCIENCE
How scientists used NASA data to predict the corona of the Aug. 21 Total Solar Eclipse
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Oct 25, 2017
 When the total solar eclipse swept across the United States on Aug. 21, 2017, NASA satellites captured a diverse set of images from space. But days before the eclipse, some NASA satellites also enabled scientists to predict what the corona - the Sun's outer atmosphere - would look like during the eclipse, from the ground. In addition to offering a case study to test our predictive abilities, the ... read more
Related Links
 European Southern Observatory
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 Brazil's tech junkies seek healing at digital detox clinic

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 The road to Orion's launch
SOLAR SCIENCE
The state of commercial spaceports in 2017

 Orbital ATK Successfully Tests First Motor Case for Next Generation Launch Vehicle

 Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space

 Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Morocco
SOLAR SCIENCE
How long can microorganisms live on Mars

 NASA Opens $2 Million Third Phase of 3D-Printed Habitat Competition

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing
SOLAR SCIENCE
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
SOLAR SCIENCE
Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president
SOLAR SCIENCE
Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions

 Leonardo tapped by British Royal Air Force for radar testing equipment

 A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk
SOLAR SCIENCE
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets
SOLAR SCIENCE
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement