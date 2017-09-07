Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
High Resolution Smallsats Built by SSL Arrive at Vandenberg AFB for Launch
 by Staff Writers
 Palo Alto CA (SPX) Sep 07, 2017


Six SSL-built small satellites for Planet's Earth observation constellation have arrived at Vandenberg AFB for launch.

In a first for the industry, six satellites, built in California, to be launched in California, for a California company have arrived at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, where they are scheduled to be launched on a Minotaur rocket in October.

Space Systems Loral (SSL), a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, built the six high-resolution small satellites for Planet for its SkySat Earth observation constellation - a fleet Planet gained through the acquisition of the Terra Bella business from Google, Inc. in April 2017. The satellites will double Planet's high resolution imaging capabilities and help deliver information to users about our physical world that impacts decision making.

"Small satellites and Earth observation satellites are a growing focus for SSL," said Dario Zamarian, group president of SSL.

"SSL is known for working very collaboratively with our customers and it has been a great pleasure for our team to work together with Planet. For these satellites we have taken a fresh approach to manufacturing, learning from our GEO experience but also looking for new and more efficient processes that in turn also inform our large satellite manufacturing."

The satellites, called SkySat 8 through 13, are each about 60 x 60 x 95 centimeters, weigh about 100 kilograms, and capture sub-meter color imagery and up to 90-second clips of HD video with 30 frames per second. Working together with the seven SkySats already on orbit, the satellites will dramatically increase Planet's high resolution imaging capabilities, enabling multiple imaging passes in a single day.

These capabilities, combined with Planet's over 170 Dove satellites and their advanced software analytics platform, make it possible to derive timely insights from any location in the world. The Planet constellation provides a broad range of data, tools, and analytical services that help leaders in business and humanitarian sectors solve complex problems.

"These SkySats double the amount of high resolution data that we can capture and serve to users, and will power insights, inform smart decisions, and most importantly, help make the world a better and safer place," said Will Marshall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Planet.

"The highly experienced team at SSL has been helpful and responsive as we work together to get the satellites prepared for launch."

SSL has deep experience in building and integrating some of the world's most powerful and comprehensive solutions for services such as communications, Earth observation, in-orbit servicing, space robotics, and exploration.

Four SkySats built by SSL were launched in September 2016, and SSL is currently building an additional eight LEOs for Planet in its SmallSat manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, Calif., where the company takes an innovative approach to satellite design, assembly, and test.

Please visit SSL's new website which reflects the company's broad capabilities as a provider of integrated space technologies and systems.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows
 Washington (UPI) Jul 13, 2017
 New research suggests nickel is essential to the Earth's magnetic field. Earth's magnetic field is generated by what's called the "dynamo effect," a unique combination of a geophysical factors. Of these factors, the convection currents of Earth's conductive, molten core and Earth's constant rotation are the most important. Earth's core is made primarily of melted iron, but new re ... read more
Related Links
 SSL
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager Spacecraft: 40 Years of Solar System Discoveries

 Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA

 The wackiest innovations at Berlin's IFA 2017
EARTH OBSERVATION
ISRO suspects pyro elements failed to separate rocket's heat shield

 Ariane 5 rocket aborts Guiana lift-off in final seconds

 Pentagon Will Have to Rely on Russian Rocket Engines Until Mid-2020s

 SpaceX tests first stage of 'world's most powerful rocket'
EARTH OBSERVATION
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
EARTH OBSERVATION
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
EARTH OBSERVATION
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
EARTH OBSERVATION
Van Allen probes survive extreme radiation five years on

 New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products
EARTH OBSERVATION
Does the Organic Material of Comets Predate our Solar System?

 Earth as Hybrid Planet: The Anthropocene Era in Astrobiological Context

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world
EARTH OBSERVATION
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement