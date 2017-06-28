Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Harris Corporation Delivers Advanced Weather Satellite Instrument to South Korea
 by Staff Writers
 Melbourne FL (SPX) Jun 28, 2017


File image of a KOMPSAT class EO satellite

Harris Corporation has delivered an advanced digital weather satellite instrument to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute that will help forecasters safeguard people in the region from typhoons and other severe weather.

The Harris-built Advanced Meteorological Imager, or AMI, will be integrated into the next-generation GEO-KOMPSAT-2A weather satellite, scheduled to launch in 2018. The AMI will deliver images with three times more data and four times the resolution at refresh rates five times faster than currently available in the region.

The AMI is based on the Advanced Baseline Imager built for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-16 (GOES-16). GOES-16 launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in November 2016.

It is performing well and providing significantly increased capabilities to the National Weather Service. The data coming from the instrument will be used operationally beginning this fall. Two other advanced imagers are in orbit on Japan's Himawari-8 and Himawari-9 weather satellites.

"South Korea is frequently threatened by typhoons and needs improved forecast accuracy to help protect lives and property," said Eric Webster, vice president and general manager, Harris Environmental Solutions.

"More detailed information about clouds, moisture and water vapor will make it easier to track the formation of storms. The imager can also distinguish between volcanic ash, smoke and dust, which can impact airlines by causing flight delays and cancellations."

EARTH OBSERVATION
NOAA's newest geostationary satellite will be positioned as GOES-East this fall
 Washington DC (SPX) May 30, 2017
 GOES-16, the most advanced weather satellite NOAA has ever developed, will be moved to the GOES-East position at 75 degrees west longitude, once it is declared operational in November. Top officials from NOAA announced the long-awaited decision at the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook news conference in College Park, Maryland. "As a Florida resident, I am particularly proud of the imp ... read more
Related Links
 Harris Corporation
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation

 Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 Return to the blue

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training
EARTH OBSERVATION
Modified Proton-M carrier rocket to be first launched in 2019

 Amtrak to SpaceX Launch, Wifi hack, Spectacular trip, But where's my SatPhone...

 SLS Core Stage Production Continues for Rocket's First Flight

 Putin: Russia, Brazil Consider Joint Space Launches From Brazilian Spaceport
EARTH OBSERVATION
Mars rover Opportunity on walkabout near crater rim

 Laser-targeting AI Yields More Mars Science

 Opportunity Straightens Wheel, Resumes Driving

 No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021
EARTH OBSERVATION
SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite

 Gravitational wave mission selected, planet-hunting mission moves forward

 Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness

 Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm
EARTH OBSERVATION
Equipping form with function

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 A chemical solution to shrink digital data storage

 Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA keeps a close eye on tiny stowaways

 Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets
EARTH OBSERVATION
Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement