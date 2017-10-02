GomSpace and AISTECH sign supply deal for 100 nanosatellite platforms

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Aalborg, Denmark (SPX) Oct 02, 2017
GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") and the Spanish company AISTECH have signed a Framework Delivery Agreement for the supply of up to 100 Nanosatellite platforms for a value of up to 12.500.000 EUR. Under this Agreement, AISTECH plans to procure standard platforms of different sizes that will be used to build their upcoming multipurpose constellation by 2022.
The Agreement will be executed in the form of batch orders with delivery of several platforms at a time. AISTECH committed to the first of these orders today for a value of 500.000 EUR, with an expected delivery in the first quarter of 2018.
AISTECH contracted their first spacecraft platform with GomSpace in October 2016, which is at present fully integrated and ready to undergo final functional and environmental testing.
The launch service of this first satellite is already contracted and has an expected date in the first quarter of 2018.
Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace, says: "We are very glad to continue supporting our customer AISTECH in this new phase as they move towards the deployment of their constellation. Our recent growth in personel and expansion into new facilities will be key to provide the efficient serial production required for this delivery."
Guillermo Valenzuela, CEO of AISTECH, says: "Working with Gomspace has given us a good overview so far of what we want for our upcoming constellation. Their technical know-how and experience in small satellites together with our own expertise have become a blend towards the deployment of our satellites."
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Sep 21, 2017
Small satellites provide a cheap, responsive alternative to larger, more expensive satellites. As demand grows, engineers must adapt these "nanosatellites" to provide greater data returns. NASA, in collaboration with educational partners, targets 2021 for the launch of an innovative CubeSat that addresses these challenges. CubeSats consist of standardized cubed units, or U's, typically up ... read more
Related Links
Gomspace
Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement