Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MICROSAT BLITZ
GomSpace and AISTECH sign supply deal for 100 nanosatellite platforms
 by Staff Writers
 Aalborg, Denmark (SPX) Oct 02, 2017


File image.

GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") and the Spanish company AISTECH have signed a Framework Delivery Agreement for the supply of up to 100 Nanosatellite platforms for a value of up to 12.500.000 EUR. Under this Agreement, AISTECH plans to procure standard platforms of different sizes that will be used to build their upcoming multipurpose constellation by 2022.

The Agreement will be executed in the form of batch orders with delivery of several platforms at a time. AISTECH committed to the first of these orders today for a value of 500.000 EUR, with an expected delivery in the first quarter of 2018.

AISTECH contracted their first spacecraft platform with GomSpace in October 2016, which is at present fully integrated and ready to undergo final functional and environmental testing.

The launch service of this first satellite is already contracted and has an expected date in the first quarter of 2018.

Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace, says: "We are very glad to continue supporting our customer AISTECH in this new phase as they move towards the deployment of their constellation. Our recent growth in personel and expansion into new facilities will be key to provide the efficient serial production required for this delivery."

Guillermo Valenzuela, CEO of AISTECH, says: "Working with Gomspace has given us a good overview so far of what we want for our upcoming constellation. Their technical know-how and experience in small satellites together with our own expertise have become a blend towards the deployment of our satellites."

MICROSAT BLITZ
Small satellite promises big discoveries at NASA
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Sep 21, 2017
 Small satellites provide a cheap, responsive alternative to larger, more expensive satellites. As demand grows, engineers must adapt these "nanosatellites" to provide greater data returns. NASA, in collaboration with educational partners, targets 2021 for the launch of an innovative CubeSat that addresses these challenges. CubeSats consist of standardized cubed units, or U's, typically up ... read more
Related Links
 Gomspace
 Microsat News and Nanosat News at SpaceMart.com


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MICROSAT BLITZ
Space Cooperation Between China, Russia Needs Long-Term Mechanism

 Mapping NASA's Space Missions

 Aussie astronaut calls for establishment of national space agency

 Supercontinuum lasers to inspire better beer, bread
MICROSAT BLITZ
What looks good on paper may look good in space

 Demonstrator 3 linear aerospike ready to start tests

 ISRO to resume satellite launches by December

 Mechanisms are Critical to Space Vehicle Flight Success
MICROSAT BLITZ
HIAD heat shield material feels the burn during arc jet testing

 Hope to discover sure signs of life on Mars

 Exploring 'Perseverance Valley' During Winter

 Six emerge from 8-mo Mars experiment in Hawaii dome
MICROSAT BLITZ
China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab

 Work on China's mission to Mars 'well underway'

 Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle

 Spacecraft passes docking test
MICROSAT BLITZ
Australia to create national space agency

 Thomas calls for new comprehensive Australian Space Agency at IAC address

 CSU Launches Nation's First Space Law Center

 Lockheed Martin introduces new satellite bus lineup
MICROSAT BLITZ
Dosage formulations for anti-radiation drug being developed

 The 3-D selfie has arrived

 Ultra-light aluminum: USU chemist reports breakthrough in material design

 Corrosion in real time
MICROSAT BLITZ
Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation

 The return of the comet-like exoplanet

 New prediction of a detection wavelength for searching phototrophs on exoplanets

 Hubble observes pitch black planet
MICROSAT BLITZ
Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names

 Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise

 Jupiter's Auroras Present a Powerful Mystery



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement