Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















VSAT NEWS
Gilat to develop new electronically steerable antenna for Airbus
 by Staff Writers
 Petah Tikva, Israel (SPX) Feb 14, 2017


File image.

Gilat Satellite Networks has announced a joint development project with Airbus for an ESA IFC antenna funded by CS2JU, as part of the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program.

The fully embedded airborne antenna technology will be demonstrated inflight on an Airbus Technology Demonstrator based on the C295 aircraft to support the Clean Sky 2 (CS2) objective for more efficient and greener transport.

Gilat was selected to develop a Ka band ESA terminal based on its Phased Array Antenna (PAA) expertise. The antenna array will be embedded into the wing structure of the airframe including the amplification and radiating elements.

The development will include the design, prototyping, manufacturing, and testing "on ground" and "in-flight" of the airborne terminal in collaboration with Airbus.

Airbus is a partner in the CS2JU supporting technology development for the benefit of society to deliver a more sustainable, greener aviation transportation.

Gilat will develop the embedded antenna in coordination with Airbus to demonstrate a full satellite communication airborne link without impact on the aircraft performance. The Gilat ESA aero terminal will be installed into the Airbus Technology Demonstrator for inflight validation tests planned to be carried out in Seville, Spain using a Ka-Satellite with EU coverage.

The phased array technology of the ESA IFC antenna allows high integration and embedding of the antenna into the airframe structure, more specifically, as part of the panel fairing, which connects the aircraft wing to the fuselage.

The original panels will be replaced by new composite structures with embedded phased array antenna elements, thus eliminating any protruding components. This solution adds the IFC capabilities without affecting aircraft performance and maneuverability by avoiding aerodynamic drag and reducing fuel consumption.

The embedded antenna will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions thus supporting one of the key societal challenges, smart, green and integrated transport.

"Gilat is proud that its ESA/PAA technology was selected as the leading de-facto electronically steered antenna solution, for an aeronautical application. The selection by the EC gives us the opportunity to join forces with Airbus, a leading airframe provider, to collaborate on the future development of IFC.

"The technology will support high IFC data rates and its scalable nature supports customization for various aircraft types," said Michael (Miki) Barak, RVP Commercial Aviation and Mobility, at Gilat.

"Due to its fast electronically steerable beam capabilities, the solution is suitable for IFC utilizing GEO, MEO and future LEO satellite constellations."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Gilat Satellite Networks
 VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
VSAT NEWS
SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
 Luxembourg (SPX) Feb 01, 2017
 SES S.A. reports that Satcom Global, a leading provider of global satellite communications services to the maritime and land sectors, will become a key partner for SES. The differentiated mobility solution will form a crucial part of Satcom Global's new Ku-band VSAT service, Aura, providing seamless, reliable and high-speed connectivity to hundreds of maritime, offshore and land customers. ... read more

VSAT NEWS
Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station

 A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps
VSAT NEWS
Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Florida's Kennedy Space Center

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

 Russian Space Agency Develops Program to Improve Carrier Rocket Assembly Quality
VSAT NEWS
ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 Angling up for Mars science
VSAT NEWS
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
VSAT NEWS
A New Space Paradigm

 SpaceKnow raises $4 million in Series A funding

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 Government announces boost for UK commercial space sector
VSAT NEWS
NASA to launch Raven to develop autonomous rendezvous capability

 Big data for the universe

 New high-performance computing cluster at the Albert Einstein Institute in Potsdam

 Orbit Logic Software to be used for BridgeSat Laser Comm Scheduling
VSAT NEWS
NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows
VSAT NEWS
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement