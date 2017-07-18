Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Gamma-ray telescopes locate high-energy trap in the middle of the Milky Way
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017


According to the latest observations from several large gamma-ray telescopes, the center of the Milky Way contains a high-energy trap, where cosmic rays are slowed by clouds of gas and dust.

"Our results suggest that most of the cosmic rays populating the innermost region of our galaxy, and especially the most energetic ones, are produced in active regions beyond the galactic center and later slowed there through interactions with gas clouds," Daniele Gaggero, an astronomer at the University of Amsterdam, said in a news release.

Tracing the paths of cosmic rays is nearly impossible. But when they interact with matter, like a gas cloud in the middle of the Milky Way, the matter gets excited and emits gamma rays, which can be observed by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the High Energy Stereoscopic System, an observatory in Namibia.

Fermi and H.E.S.S. observe gamma rays in different ways. Fermi observes gamma rays from space as they hit the observatory's Large Area Telescope. H.E.S.S. observes gamma rays as they're absorbed by Earth's atmosphere, triggering an intense blue light.

When astronomers calibrated the latest observations of the two telescopes, they found the data was largely in agreement. Both revealed a region of intense gamma-ray activity in the center of the galaxy.

"Once we subtracted bright point sources, we found good agreement between the LAT and H.E.S.S. data, which was somewhat surprising due to the different energy windows and observing techniques used," said Marco Taoso, researcher at the Institute of Theoretical Physics in Madrid.

The cosmic rays traveling through the center of the galaxy are the same cosmic rays moving through other parts of the Milky Way, but their path through the galactic center is much less efficient. As result, the region yields intense gamma ray emissions -- a glow boasting the highest energies yet observed by H.E.S.S.

Researchers hope the latest observations -- detailed this week in the journal Physical Review Letters -- will help astronomers locate and study neutrinos, another high-energy but less understood particle.

"The same breakneck particle collisions responsible for producing these gamma rays should also produce neutrinos, the fastest, lightest and least understood fundamental particles," said Antonio Marinelli, a researcher at Italy's National Institute of Nuclear Physics in Pisa.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Chandra Peers Into a Nurturing Cloud
 Boston MA (SPX) Jul 13, 2017
 In the context of space, the term 'cloud' can mean something rather different from the fluffy white collections of water in the sky or a way to store data or process information. Giant molecular clouds are vast cosmic objects, composed primarily of hydrogen molecules and helium atoms, where new stars and planets are born. These clouds can contain more mass than a million Suns, and stretch across ... read more
Related Links
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

 Counting calories in space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 As the world embraces space, the 50 year old Outer Space Treaty needs adaptation
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hypersonic Travel Possibility Heats Up Massively After New Material Discovery

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System

 After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 Korean Aerospace offices raided in anti-corruption probe

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Japanese engineers develop headset-less VR system

 Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems

 Sorting complicated knots

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Big, shape-shifting animals from the dawn of time

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 More to Life Than the Habitable Zone
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Juno Completes Flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement