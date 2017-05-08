Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
GSLV Successfully Launches South Asia Satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Sriharikota, India (SPX) May 08, 2017


In the coming days, the satellite orbit will be raised from its present GTO to the final circular Geostationary Orbit (GSO) by firing the satellite's Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) in stages.

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) successfully launched the 2230 kg South Asia Satellite (GSAT-9) into its planned Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit May 05, 2017. The latest launch of GSLV was the eleventh and took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, the spaceport of India.

This is the fourth consecutive success achieved by GSLV carrying indigenously developed Cryogenic Upper Stage. In its oval shaped GTO, the South Asia Satellite is now orbiting the Earth with a perigee (nearest point to Earth) of 169 km and an apogee (farthest point to Earth) of 36,105 km with an orbital inclination of 20.65 deg with respect to the equator.

Few seconds before the launch countdown reached zero, the four liquid propellant strap-on motors of GSLV-F09, each carrying 42 tons of liquid propellants, were ignited.

At count zero and after confirming the normal performance of all the four strap-on motors, the 139 ton solid propellant first stage core motor was ignited and GSLV lifted off at 16:57 IST.

The major phases of the flight occurred as scheduled. About seventeen minutes after lift-off, South Asia Satellite was successfully placed in GTO.

Soon after separation from GSLV, the two solar arrays of the satellite were automatically deployed in quick succession and the Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan in Karnataka assumed control of the satellite.

South Asia Satellite is a communication satellite built by ISRO to provide a variety of communication services over the South Asian region. For this, it is equipped with Ku-band transponders.

Following the successful launch, the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi addressed along with the South Asian leaders. He congratulated ISRO and remarked that this was a historic day for South Asia and a day without precedence.

The Prime Minister recalled that two years ago India made a promise to extend the advanced space technology for the cause of growth and prosperity of the people of South Asia and felt that the successful launch of South Asia Satellite marks a fulfilment of that.

In the coming days, the satellite orbit will be raised from its present GTO to the final circular Geostationary Orbit (GSO) by firing the satellite's Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) in stages.

The South Asia Satellite will be commissioned into service after the completion of orbit raising operations and the satellite's positioning in its designated slot in the GSO following in-orbit testing of its payloads.

ROCKET SCIENCE
India to launch GSAT-9 communication satellite on May 5: ISRO
 New Delhi (IANS) May 01, 2017
 India will launch communication satellite GSAT-9 using its heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) on May 5, the ISRO said on Friday. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the GSAT-9 communication satellite is being launched with an objective to provide different communication applications in Ku-band with coverage over South Asian countries. ... read more
Related Links
 GSAT-9 at ISRO
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Students Taste Sweet Smell of Success in Culinary Challenge

 Honeywell And Paragon To Create Life Support Technology For Future NASA Space Missions

 12 Scientist-Astronaut Candidates Graduate at Embry-Riddle Through Project PoSSUM

 Elon Musk teases future plans at TED
ROCKET SCIENCE
Reaction Engines begins construction of UK rocket engine test facility

 Arianespace orbits telecom satellites for Brazil and South Korea

 Strike-delayed European rocket launch to go ahead

 Test site for ESA-backed airbreathing engine
ROCKET SCIENCE
Japan aims to uncover how moons of Mars formed

 Several drives put opportunity closer to 'Perseverance Valley'

 NASA Rover Curiosity Samples Active Linear Dune on Mars

 Is Anything Tough Enough to Survive on Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity

 China's cargo spacecraft completes in-orbit refueling

 China courts international coalition set up to promote space cooperation
ROCKET SCIENCE
Blue Sky Network Targets Key Markets For Iridium SATCOM Solutions

 ViaSat-2 Satellite to Launch on June 1

 ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space

 Arianespace, Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT sign a new Launch Services Agreement, for Horizons 3e
ROCKET SCIENCE
Why space dust emits radio waves upon crashing into a spacecraft

 Ground Control Satellite Dish Arrives at University of Leicester

 NASA Seeks 'FabLab' Concepts for In-Space Manufacturing

 NASA Awards $100,000 in First Printing Stage of 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge
ROCKET SCIENCE
SOFIA Confirms Nearby Planetary System Is Similar to Our Own

 Nearby Star Confirmed as Good Model of Our Early Solar System

 Research Center A Hub For Origins of Life Studies

 Next Breakthroughs in Exoplanet Discovery
ROCKET SCIENCE
The PI's Perspective: No Sleeping Back on Earth!

 ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement