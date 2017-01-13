Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
 By Kerry SHERIDAN
 Miami (AFP) Jan 13, 2017


French astronaut Thomas Pesquet floated into space on his first-ever spacewalk Friday, and helped install three new, refrigerator-sized lithium-ion batteries to upgrade the power system at the International Space Station.

Wearing a white spacesuit with the French flag emblazoned on one shoulder, Pesquet and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough switched on their spacesuits' internal battery power to mark the official start of the spacewalk at 6:22 am (1122 GMT).

"This is Pesquet's first foray into the vacuum of space," a NASA commentator said as a live broadcast from the US space agency showed Pesquet's booted feet dangling out of the airlock as he made his way outside.

The pair made speedy progress. About three hours into the spacewalk, they had finished their main goal of connecting adapter plates for the three lithium-ion batteries.

Then, they carried out a series of maintenance jobs, performing six extra tasks in all, before the spacewalk ended five hours and 58 minutes later at 12:20 pm (1720 GMT).

A NASA commentator described the outing as "completely successful," as the two men, clad in bulky white spacesuits and gloves, grasped hands and high-fived each other inside the space station.

- New batteries -

The new batteries weigh about 428 pounds (194 kilograms) each, and replace older, but far lighter, nickel hydrogen batteries.

The batteries store energy and supply the solar-powered orbiting lab when it flies in Earth's shadow.

The space station travels at a speed of more than 17,000 miles (27,350 kilometers) per hour, and circles the Earth about every 90 minutes, periodically moving through light and darkness.

After a spacewalk earlier this month by Kimbrough, 49, and veteran US astronaut Peggy Whitson, 56, a total of six lithium-ion batteries are now installed.

Eventually, all 48 of the old batteries on board will be replaced with new ones.

- First outing for Pesquet -

Pesquet, 38, is the fourth French astronaut to perform a spacewalk, and the 11th European.

It was Kimbrough's fourth career spacewalk.

The spacewalk was the 197th for maintenance and assembly at the orbiting outpost, a global science collaboration of more than a dozen nations including Russia, the United States and Japan.

Back at mission control in Houston, Texas, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano orchestrated the spacewalk, giving the men directions and asking them periodically to check their gloves and helmets.

The European Space Agency described Parmitano's role as lead communicator as "a recognition of ESA's expertise in station operations."

Parmitano went on two spacewalks during his six-month mission in 2013.

Shortly after the start of one of those spacewalks, Parmitano's helmet began filling with a water leak and he had to be rushed back inside the station for emergency aid.

Parmitano is also a friend of Pesquet. They trained together for six years in the European astronaut corps.

Parmitano said that ahead of Friday's spacewalk, he gave Pesquet some words of advice: go slow and take plenty of pictures.

When it was over, Parmitano told the men from his seat at mission control: "Thank you for your hard work. It has been a privilege."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS
 Washington (AFP) Jan 6, 2017
 Two American astronauts ventured outside the International Space Station on Friday to upgrade the orbiting outpost's electrical system. Americans Shane Kimbrough, the 49-year-old commander of the six-person crew aboard the ISS, and flight engineer Peggy Whitson, 56, officially ended their expedition at 1855 GMT. During their approximately six-and-a-half hour spacewalk, the pair installed ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
The dust never settles on the Space Station

 Real time imaging and transcriptome analysis of medaka aboard space station

 Russian Astronauts to Hold Terminator Experiment in Space

 Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS
SPACE TRAVEL
Japan delays launch of mini-rocket amid bad weather

 Next Cygnus Mission to Station Set for March

 ISRO set to increase vehicle capacity to accommodate more space launches

 SpaceX launches, lands rocket for first time since Sept blast
SPACE TRAVEL
HI-SEAS Mission V crew preparing to enter Mars simulation habitat

 New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps
SPACE TRAVEL
China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office
SPACE TRAVEL
EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot

 OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development
SPACE TRAVEL
York Space Systems signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

 MIT scientists create super strong, lightweight 3D graphene

 Manufacturing platform makes intricate biocompatible micromachines

 Artisan 3D radar completes sea trials
SPACE TRAVEL
Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star
SPACE TRAVEL
How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement