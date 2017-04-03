Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
Flight Tests of Super-Heavy Angara-A5V Carrier Rocket May Start in 2027
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 03, 2017


Angara-A5V, being developed by Russia's Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, was conceived as an upgraded Angara A5

Flight tests of Russia's new medium-class carrier rocket, Phoenix, from the Angara launch pad at Vostochny may start in 2034, the documentation also indicates.

Angara-A5V, being developed by Russia's Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, was conceived as an upgraded Angara A5 variant which includes a hydrogen-propelled upper stage to deliver some 35 tonnes of payload into low earth orbit compared to the regular A5 payload of less than 25 tonnes. Initially proposed in 2014, it was seen as a cost-efficient alternative to the Angara A7 variant.

Last year, Igor Komarov, the head of the state-owned Roscosmos space corporation, said there were plans to use the rocket for manned lunar missions. The first flight to the moon could take place by 2030, with a lunar landing mission to follow by 2035.

The Angara family of space-launch vehicles is designed to provide lifting capabilities of between 2 and 40.5 tonnes into low Earth orbit. It has been in development since 1995 and was the first orbit-capable rocket developed by Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union to replace the older Proton-M and Rocket rockets.

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
'Fuzzy' fibers can take rockets' heat
 Houston TX (SPX) Mar 31, 2017
 To stand up to the heat and pressure of next-generation rocket engines, the composite fibers used to make them should be fuzzy. The Rice University laboratory of materials scientist Pulickel Ajayan, in collaboration with NASA, has developed "fuzzy fibers" of silicon carbide that act like Velcro and stand up to the punishment that materials experience in aerospace applications. The fibers s ... read more
