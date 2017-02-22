Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape

|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (SPX) Mar 01, 2017
The interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket is on its way by barge to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Operation Center at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The ICPS is a liquid oxygen/liquid hydrogen-based system that will provide the thrust needed to send the Orion spacecraft and 13 secondary payloads beyond the moon before Orion returns to Earth.
It will be the first integrated piece of SLS hardware to arrive at the Cape and undergo final processing and testing before being moved to Ground Systems Development Operations at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
The ICPS was designed and built by ULA in Decatur, Alabama, and The Boeing Co. in Huntsville, Alabama. When completed, SLS will be the most powerful rocket in the world for deep-space missions.
Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017
Russia's Energia rocket and space corporation is getting ready for the production of the Federatsiya spacecraft. Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia is developing two modifications of the Federatsiya spacecraft, which could carry four or six cosmonauts respectively, the corporation's general director told Sputnik. "We speak about the two versions of one spacec
