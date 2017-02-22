Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 01, 2017


Image courtesy ULA. For a larger version of this image please go here.

The interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket is on its way by barge to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Operation Center at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The ICPS is a liquid oxygen/liquid hydrogen-based system that will provide the thrust needed to send the Orion spacecraft and 13 secondary payloads beyond the moon before Orion returns to Earth.

It will be the first integrated piece of SLS hardware to arrive at the Cape and undergo final processing and testing before being moved to Ground Systems Development Operations at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The ICPS was designed and built by ULA in Decatur, Alabama, and The Boeing Co. in Huntsville, Alabama. When completed, SLS will be the most powerful rocket in the world for deep-space missions.

ROCKET SCIENCE
Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017
 Russia's Energia rocket and space corporation is getting ready for the production of the Federatsiya spacecraft. Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia is developing two modifications of the Federatsiya spacecraft, which could carry four or six cosmonauts respectively, the corporation's general director told Sputnik. "We speak about the two versions of one spacec ... read more
Related Links
 Space Launch System
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
How bright is the future of space food

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 Flight Hardware for NASA's Space Launch System on Its Way to Cape

 Spacex To Send Privately Crewed Dragon Spacecraft Beyond The Moon Next Year

 Sounding Rocket Flies in Alaska to Study Auroras
ROCKET SCIENCE
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 More Earth-like than moon-like

 NASA Explores Opportunity for Smaller Experiments to 'Hitch a Ride' to Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration
ROCKET SCIENCE
GomSpace to supply 3 satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite

 ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data
ROCKET SCIENCE
When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science

 York Space partners with Metropolitan State for Denver satellite facility

 NASA team develops modular avionics systems for small missions

 Keeping Our Cool in Space
ROCKET SCIENCE
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Does Pluto Have The Ingredients For Life?
ROCKET SCIENCE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement