EXO WORLDS
Eyes Wide Open for MASCARA Exoplanet Hunter
 by Staff Writers
 Garching, Germany (SPX) Jul 21, 2017


The MASCARA (Multi-site All-Sky CAmeRA) station at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile achieved first light in July 2017. This new facility will seek out transiting exoplanets as they pass in front of their bright parent stars and create a catalogue of targets for future exoplanet characterisation observations. This picture shows the system during installation as the sun is setting. Credit: ESO/G. Otten and G. J. Talens

The MASCARA (Multi-site All-Sky CAmeRA) station at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile has achieved first light. This new facility will seek out transiting exoplanets as they pass in front of their bright parent stars and create a catalogue of targets for future exoplanet characterisation observations.

In June 2016, ESO reached an agreement with Leiden University to site a station of MASCARA at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile, taking advantage of the excellent observing conditions of the southern hemisphere skies. This station is now made its first successful test observations.

The MASCARA station in Chile is the second to begin operations; the first station is in the northern hemisphere on the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands. Each station contains a battery of cameras in a temperature-controlled enclosure which will monitor almost the entire sky visible from its location [1].

"Stations are needed in both the northern and southern hemisphere to obtain all-sky coverage," says Ignas Snellen, of Leiden University and the MASCARA project lead. "With the second station at La Silla now in place, we can monitor almost all the brighter stars over the entire sky."

Built by Leiden University in the Netherlands, MASCARA is a planet-hunting instrument. Its very compact and low-cost design appears unassuming, but is innovative, flexible and highly reliable. Consisting of five digital cameras with off-the-shelf components, this small planet-hunter takes repeated measurements of the brightnesses of thousands of stars and uses software to hunt for the slight dimming of a star's light as a planet crosses the face of the star.

This exoplanet discovery method is called transit photometry. The planet's size and orbit can be directly determined through this method, and in very bright systems the planet's atmosphere can also be characterised by further observations with large telescopes such as ESO's Very Large Telescope.

The main purpose of MASCARA is to find exoplanets around the brightest stars in the sky, currently not probed either by space or ground-based surveys. The target population for MASCARA consists mostly of "hot Jupiters" - large worlds that are physically similar to Jupiter but orbit very close to their parent star, resulting in high surface temperatures and orbital periods of only a few hours. Dozens of hot Jupiters have been discovered with the radial velocity exoplanet detection method, as they exert a noticeably gravitational influence on their host stars.

"Not much can yet be learned from the planets discovered via the radial velocity method, as they require significantly better direct imaging techniques to separate the light of these cool, old planets from that of their host stars," comments Snellen. "In contrast, planets that transit their host stars can readily be characterised."

MASCARA also has the potential to discover super-Earths and Neptune-sized planets. The project is expected to provide a catalogue of the brightest nearby targets for future exoplanet characterisation observations, particularly for detailed planetary atmosphere observations.

Research Report: "The Multi-site All-Sky CAmeRA: Finding Transiting Exoplanets Around Bright (mV<8) Stars," G. J. J. Talens, 2017, Astronomy and Astrophysics

EXO WORLDS
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
 Arecibo PR (SPX) Jul 17, 2017
 The National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory and the Planetary Habitability Laboratory of the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo joined the Red Dots project using the ESO's exoplanet-hunter in the search for new planets around our nearest stars. This new collaboration will simultaneously observe in both the optical and radio spectrum Barnard's Star, a popular star in the science ... read more
Related Links
 European Southern Observatory
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

