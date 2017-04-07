Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Apr 07, 2017


CHEOPS will operate in a 700 km altitude orbit around Earth angled about 98 degrees to the equator. As it circles the globe from pole to pole, the satellite will ride the terminator between day and night such that it will always be directly above sunrise or sunset.

A Soyuz rocket operated by Arianespace from Europe's spaceport in Kourou will boost ESA's upcoming exoplanet satellite into space.

CHEOPS will share the ride into space with another payload, with the two separating in turn into their own orbits soon after ascent.

Arianespace has confirmed it will provide the launch services, with the contract to be signed by ESA in the coming weeks.

While the exact launch date remains to be confirmed, CHEOPS is expected to be ready by the end of 2018 for shipping to Kourou, with all testing completed.

Once in space, CHEOPS - the CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite - will target nearby, bright stars already known to have orbiting planets.

Through high-precision monitoring of a star's brightness, scientists will examine the transit of a planet as it passes briefly across the star's face. This allows the radius of the planet to be accurately measured. For those planets of known mass, the density will be revealed, providing an indication of the structure.

These key features will help us to understand the formation of planets in the Earth-to-Neptune mass range. The mission will also contribute to ideas about how planets change orbits during their formation and evolution.

CHEOPS will also identify targets for habitability studies using future ground- and space-based telescopes, including the international James Webb Space Telescope being launched next year.

CHEOPS will operate in a 700 km altitude orbit around Earth angled about 98 degrees to the equator. As it circles the globe from pole to pole, the satellite will ride the terminator between day and night such that it will always be directly above sunrise or sunset.

This orbit offers stable temperatures and a constant solar illumination, keeping the solar array in sunlight while minimising the effects of stray light leaking into the telescope.

CHEOPS is an ESA mission in partnership with Switzerland and with important contributions from 10 other member states.

EXO WORLDS
Possible Venus twin discovered around dim star
 Mountain View CA (SPX) Apr 07, 2017
 Astronomers using NASA's Kepler space telescope have found a planet 219 light-years away that seems to be a close relative to Venus. This newly discovered world is only slightly larger than Earth and orbits a low-temperature star called Kepler-1649 that's one-fifth the diameter of our Sun. The planet tightly embraces its dim home star, encircling it every 9 days. The tight orbit causes the ... read more
Related Links
 CHEOPS at ESA
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
US astronaut John Glenn is buried with military honors

 Russia, Europe, US Should Work Together on Space Exploration - German Agency

 United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos
EXO WORLDS
US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US

 Bezos sells $1 bn in Amazon stock yearly to pay for rocket firm

 Kremlin Believes Russia Can Compete With Private Firms Like SpaceX in Space

 US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets
EXO WORLDS
Russia critcal to ExoMars Project says Italian Space Agency Head

 New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits
EXO WORLDS
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
EXO WORLDS
Ukraine Plans to Launch Telecom Satellite in Fourth Quarter of 2017

 Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution

 Russia Offering Brazil to Develop Gonets-Like Satellite System - Manufacturer

 Intelsat-OneWeb Merger: Enhanced Connections for Government Users
EXO WORLDS
Norway joins US Strategic Command space data sharing program

 Citizen scientist photographs space station space debris from Earth

 European conference on space debris risks and mitigation

 SES and Thales Unveil Next-Generation Capabilities Onboard SES-17
EXO WORLDS
Inside Arctic ice lies a frozen rainforest of microorganisms

 Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride

 TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets

 Atmosphere around super-earth detected
EXO WORLDS
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Hubble takes close-up portrait of Jupiter

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement