Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Evidence discovered for two distinct giant planet populations
 by Staff Writers
 Lisbon, Portugal (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


State-of the art models of planet formation suggest that two main avenues exist for the formation of gas giants. The so called core-accretion process says that first you form a rocky/icy core, and then this core draws gas around it, giving origin to a giant planet. The other suggests that instabilities in the protoplanetary disk5 can lead to the formation of gas clumps, which then contract to form a giant planet.

In a paper highlighted by Astronomy and Astrophysics journal, a team2 of researchers from the Instituto de Astrofisica e Ciencias do Espaco (IA3) discovered observational evidence for the existence of two distinct populations of giant planets.

So far, more than 3500 planets have been detected orbiting solar type stars. Although recent results suggest that most planets in our Galaxy are rocky like Earth, a large population of giant planets, with masses that can go up to 10 or 20 times the mass of Jupiter (itself 320 times the mass of the Earth), was also discovered.

A large amount of the information about how these planets are formed is coming from the analysis of the connection between the planets and their host star. Initial findings have shown, for example, that there is a tight connection between the metallicity4 of the star and the planet occurrence or frequency. Stellar mass has also been suggested to influence planet formation efficiency.

State-of the art models of planet formation suggest that two main avenues exist for the formation of gas giants. The so called core-accretion process says that first you form a rocky/icy core, and then this core draws gas around it, giving origin to a giant planet. The other suggests that instabilities in the protoplanetary disk5 can lead to the formation of gas clumps, which then contract to form a giant planet.

Vardan Adibekyan (IA and Universidade do Porto) comments: "Our team, using public exoplanet data, obtained an interesting observational evidence that giant planets such us Jupiter and its larger mass cousins, several thousand times more massive than the Earth (of which we do not have an example in the Solar System) form in different environments, and make two distinct populations."

While objects smaller than about 4 Jupiter masses show a strong preference for metal-rich stars, in the 4 to 20 Jupiter mass range, host stars tend to be more metal-poor and more massive, suggesting that these massive giant planets form with a different mechanism than their lower mass brothers. Nuno Cardoso Santos (IA and Faculdade de Ciencias da Universidade do Porto) adds: "The result now published suggests that both mechanisms may be at play, the first forming the lower mass planets, and the other one responsible for the formation of the higher mass ones."

On one side, the lower mass giant planets (mass below 4 Jupiter masses) seem to be formed by the core-accretion process, around more metal-rich stars, while more massive planets seem to be formed mainly through gravitational instability. But Adibekyan adds that: "Although this discovery was a large and important step towards a complete understanding of planet formation, it is not the last and final one. Our team will enthusiastically continue addressing many still open questions."

Observations with GAIA (ESA), whose sensitivity will allow the detection of thousands of giant exoplanets in long period orbits around stars of different masses, may shed some light into this. In the near future, missions like ESA's CHEOPS and PLATO, or NASA's TESS, which will allow for the study of mass-radius relation, along with studies of their atmospheric composition using instruments such as ESO's ESPRESSO at the VLT and HIRES at the ELT, or the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), may also bring new constraints about the processes of planet formation.

Research Report: "Observational evidence for two distinct giant planet populations"

EXO WORLDS
New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered
 Pasadena CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2017
 Since the mid-1990s, when the first planet around another sun-like star was discovered, astronomers have been amassing what is now a large collection of exoplanets - nearly 3,500 have been confirmed so far. In a new Caltech-led study, researchers have classified these planets in much the same way that biologists identify new animal species and have learned that the majority of exoplanets f ... read more
Related Links
 Instituto de Astrofisica e Ciencias do Espaco
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation
EXO WORLDS
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO
EXO WORLDS
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
EXO WORLDS
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media

 Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July
EXO WORLDS
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
EXO WORLDS
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
EXO WORLDS
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
EXO WORLDS
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement