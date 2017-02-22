Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 22, 2017


illustration only

Russia's Energia rocket and space corporation is getting ready for the production of the Federatsiya spacecraft.

Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia is developing two modifications of the Federatsiya spacecraft, which could carry four or six cosmonauts respectively, the corporation's general director told Sputnik.

"We speak about the two versions of one spacecraft. We are developing a modification able to carry six people because it would make it possible to evacuate two extra crew members from the International Space Station in case of a serious emergency," Vladimir Solntsev said.

He added that at the moment the corporation had finished the engineering design phase.

According to the official, the corporation is currently preparing design documentation and getting ready for the production of the spacecraft.

Russia Could Start Test of New Space Freighter in 2021
 The first flight test of a new space freighter developed could be carried out by the end of 2021.

"We have finished the development of a concept design and it is now under a scientific expertise of Roscosmos [Russia's space corporation]. Following the results of a concept design development, the launch of the first test prototype of the space freight and start of flight tests are possible in the end of 2021," Solntsev said, adding that the construction of the space freighter depended on the decisions of Roscosmos.

He added that the spacecraft would be available to deliver up to 7,500 pounds of cargoes to an orbital station.

New Super-Heavy Carrier Rocket May Be Powered With RD-171 Engine
 A super-heavy carrier rocket, which is being developed by several Russia's space-affiliated companies, could be equipped with RD-170 engine or with its RD-171M modification, the head of Russia's Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia told Sputnik.

"RSC Energia along with its partners is really working on the issue of development of a super-heavy carrier rocket and a launch site for it. Earlier, during the development of Energia and Zenit carrier rockets NPO Energomash has created a... RD-170 engine and its modification. They are one of the major achievements not only in the domestic, but also in the world's construction of engines and we think that it would be rational to use them in super-heavy carrier rockets," Solntsev said.

Russia's companies planned to use technical solutions used in the Angara heavy rocket carrier, such as eco-friendly oxygen-kerosene rocket modules, in development of super-heavy carrier rocket.

RSC Energia Plans 1st Virtual Spacecraft Design Center Opening in March
 RSC Energia is planning to open the first center for virtual design of spacecraft in the town of Korolev on March 1.

"The concept [of the center] has emerged some four months ago and we are planning to open a center on March 1, 2017. The necessity of its creation is obvious... Of course we can work as usual, but then the terms of development would also be bigger. An engineer with the help of virtual reality technologies... works in an artificially created digital space, and the results of his activities are sent to design documentation at the same moment," Solntsev said.

He added that the center would allow the corporation to intensify the process of design without the loss of quality.

Solntsev said that ending the ISS program in 2024 and transition to the Russian orbital station based on ISS modules is reasonable.

"From the technical point of view, RSC Energia believes the conclusion of the ISS program and transition to the Russian orbital station based on ISS modules ... is reasonable. However, it is necessary to take into account a number of other aspects, including the political, in making a decision," he said.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37
 Sriharikota, India (SPX) Feb 21, 2017
 On February 15, 2017, PSLV-C37, the 39th mission of the workhorse launch vehicle of ISRO, injected ISRO's Cartosat-2 Series Satellite weighing 714 kg and two ISRO Nano-satellites namely INS-1A (8.4 kg) and INS-1B (9.7 kg) and 101 Nano-satellites, from six foreign countries into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO) at an orbit of 506 km above earth, with an inclination of 97.46 . The mass of nano- ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Art and space enter a new dimension

 Reaching for the Stars: An Interview with former NASA Astronaut Mike Fossum

 Air Force doctor solves NASA's poop problem

 Russia launches Progress MS-05 cargo mission to ISS
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
ROCKET SCIENCE
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
ROCKET SCIENCE
Scientists predicted new high-energy compounds

 ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Ancient microbes push limits of what life can survive on Earth, and off

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 NASA to host news conference on discovery beyond our solar system
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement