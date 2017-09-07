Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Earth as Hybrid Planet: The Anthropocene Era in Astrobiological Context
 by Staff Writers
 Seattle WA (SPX) Sep 07, 2017


The new classification system, the researchers say, is a way of thinking about sustainability on a planetary scale in what is being recognized as the Anthropocene epoch - the geological period of humanity's significant impact on Earth and its ecosystems. Alberti contends in her research that humans and the urban areas we create are having a strong, planetwide effect on evolution.

For decades, as astronomers have imagined advanced extraterrestrial civilizations, they categorized such worlds by the amount of energy their inhabitants might conceivably be able to harness and use.

They sorted the hypothetical worlds into three types according to a scheme named in 1964 for Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev. A Type 1 civilization could manipulate all the energy resources of its home planet (a distant goal yet for Earth) and Type 2 all the energy in its star/planetary system. A super-advanced Type 3 civilization would command the energy of its whole home galaxy. The Kardashev Scale has since become a sort of gold standard for dreaming about possible civilizations beyond Earth.

Now, a team of researchers including Marina Alberti of the University of Washington has devised a new classification scheme for the evolutionary stages of worlds based on "non-equilibrium thermodynamics" - a planet's energy flow being out of synch, as the presence of life could cause. The categories range from imagined planets with no atmosphere whatsoever to those with an "agency-dominated biosphere" or even a "technosphere," reflecting the achievements of a vastly advanced, "energy-intensive technological species."

Their paper, "Earth as a Hybrid Planet: The Anthropocene in an Evolutionary Astrobiological Context," was published Sept. 6 in the journal Anthropocene. Lead author is Adam Frank, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester. Alberti is a professor of urban design and planning in the UW College of Built Environments, and director of the college's Urban Ecology Research Lab.

The new classification system, the researchers say, is a way of thinking about sustainability on a planetary scale in what is being recognized as the Anthropocene epoch - the geological period of humanity's significant impact on Earth and its ecosystems. Alberti contends in her research that humans and the urban areas we create are having a strong, planetwide effect on evolution.

"Our premise is that Earth's entry into the Anthropocene represents what might, from an astrobiological perspective, be a predictable planetary transition," they write. "We explore this problem from the perspective of our own solar system and exoplanet studies.

"In our perspective, the beginning of the Anthropocene can be seen as the onset of the hybridization of the planet - a transitional stage from one class of planetary systems to another."

That would be, in their scheme, Earth's possible transition from Class IV - marked by a thick biosphere and life having some effect on the planet - to the final Class V, where a planet is profoundly affected by the activity of an advanced, energy-intensive species.

The classification scheme, the researchers write, is based on "the magnitude by which different planetary processes - abiotic, biotic and technologic - generate free energy, i.e. energy that can perform work within the system."

+ Class I represents worlds with no atmosphere at all, such as the planet Mercury and the Earth's moon.

+ Class II planets have a thin atmosphere containing greenhouse gases, but no current life, such as the current states of planets Mars and Venus.

+ Class III planets have perhaps a thin biosphere and some biotic activity, but much too little to "affect planetary drivers and alter the evolutionary state of the planet as a whole." No current examples exist in the solar system, but early Earth may have represented such a world - and possibly early Mars, if life ever flickered there in the distant past.

+ Class IV planets have a thick biosphere sustained by photosynthetic activity and life has begun strongly affecting the planetary energy flow.

Alberti said, "The discovery of seven new exoplanets orbiting the relatively close star TRAPPIST-1 forces us to rethink life on Earth. It opens the possibility to broaden our understanding of coupled system dynamics and lay the foundations to explore a path to long-term sustainability by entering into a cooperative ecological-evolutionary dynamic with the coupled planetary systems."

The researchers write, "Our thesis is that the development of long-term sustainable, versions of an energy-intensive civilization must be seen on a continuum of interactions between life and its host planet."

The classifications lay the groundwork, they say, for future research on the "co-evolution" of planets along that continuum.

"Any world hosting a long-lived energy-intensive civilization must share at least some similarities in terms of the thermodynamic properties of the planetary system," they write. "Understanding these properties, even in the broadest outlines, can help us understand which direction we must aim our efforts in developing a sustainable human civilization."

In other words, they added, "If one does not know where one is going, it's hard to get there."

Co-author on the paper is Axel Kleidon of the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena, Germany.

EXO WORLDS
Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 Scientists believe a rare tube worm species found in the Gulf of Mexico is the longest-living animal on Earth. According to their latest research, the species, Escarpia laminata, can live for more than 300 years. Escarpia laminata are known to colonize cold seeps on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico at depths between 3,200 and 10,000 feet. The deep-lying tube worms aren't as well-studied ... read more
Related Links
 University Of Washington
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager Spacecraft: 40 Years of Solar System Discoveries

 Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA

 The wackiest innovations at Berlin's IFA 2017
EXO WORLDS
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 NASA Concludes Summer of Testing with Fifth Flight Controller Hot Fire

 Aerospace test at Sandia goes green with alternative to explosives

 Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg
EXO WORLDS
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
EXO WORLDS
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
EXO WORLDS
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
EXO WORLDS
New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions
EXO WORLDS
Does the Organic Material of Comets Predate our Solar System?

 Earth as Hybrid Planet: The Anthropocene Era in Astrobiological Context

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world
EXO WORLDS
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement