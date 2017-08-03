Dover AFB C-5Ms returned to flight status after grounding



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017



Five of the C-5M Super Galaxy cargo planes stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware have been returned to flight status after landing gear incidents led to their grounding.

Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Carlton Everhart II ordered the grounding of Dover C-5s on July 17 after a second nose landing-gear malfunction in as many months.

An investigation concluded that it was faulty ball screw drive assembly parts that led to the incidents. The parts were replaced on the five C-5s and other planes operating out of Travis Air Force Base in California.

"My top priority is safety and readiness of our fleet," Everhart said in a press release .

"Our Airmen are working deliberately and methodically at Dover and across the command to identify and resolve any issues impacting the C-5 fleet. We have put measures in place to ensure aircrew safety and reduce wear-and-tear on the aircraft."

There are two ball screws on each landing gear that help them to extend and retract. If one of the screws malfunctions, it can cause the gear to bind and not deploy properly.

Everhart emphasized that mechanics are being extra vigilant while fixing the issues and that steps need to be taken to protect aircraft systems from wear.

"With an aging fleet, it is important to take all potential measures to reduce stress on the aircraft," Everhart said.

"Our maintainers are working extremely hard to make aircraft repairs and ensure continued support to worldwide missions while engineers assist in securing the parts we need."

