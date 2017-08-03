Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Dover AFB C-5Ms returned to flight status after grounding
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017


Five of the C-5M Super Galaxy cargo planes stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware have been returned to flight status after landing gear incidents led to their grounding.

Air Mobility Command commander Gen. Carlton Everhart II ordered the grounding of Dover C-5s on July 17 after a second nose landing-gear malfunction in as many months.

An investigation concluded that it was faulty ball screw drive assembly parts that led to the incidents. The parts were replaced on the five C-5s and other planes operating out of Travis Air Force Base in California.

"My top priority is safety and readiness of our fleet," Everhart said in a press release .

"Our Airmen are working deliberately and methodically at Dover and across the command to identify and resolve any issues impacting the C-5 fleet. We have put measures in place to ensure aircrew safety and reduce wear-and-tear on the aircraft."

There are two ball screws on each landing gear that help them to extend and retract. If one of the screws malfunctions, it can cause the gear to bind and not deploy properly.

Everhart emphasized that mechanics are being extra vigilant while fixing the issues and that steps need to be taken to protect aircraft systems from wear.

"With an aging fleet, it is important to take all potential measures to reduce stress on the aircraft," Everhart said.

"Our maintainers are working extremely hard to make aircraft repairs and ensure continued support to worldwide missions while engineers assist in securing the parts we need."

AEROSPACE
Perlan glider reaches 32,500 feet eyes world aviation record
 El Calafate, Argentina (SPX) Aug 03, 2017
 Airbus Perlan Mission II, an initiative to fly a glider without an engine to the edge of space to collect ground-breaking insights on climate change, weather and high-altitude flight, this week reached a new high altitude in its second season of flight testing in El Calafate, Argentina. Pilots Jim Payne, Morgan Sandercock, Tim Gardner and Miguel Iturmendi have soared the pressurized Perlan ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Let's cut them off from access to Space

 Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training

 Astronauts grow cucumbers in space to help scientists understand root growth
AEROSPACE
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 India looks to more launches with new facility from 2018

 Sea Launch to be modernized for Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

 Navy completes testing fixes on electro-magnetic launch systems
AEROSPACE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
AEROSPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
AEROSPACE
UK space companies to develop international partnerships

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
AEROSPACE
Spacepath Communications and Datum Systems announce strategic partnership

 JV with Russia to build up to 50 satellite solid-state power amplifiers

 NASA enhances online scientific tool used by hundreds Worldwide

 NASA-Developed Technologies Showcased on Dellingr's Debut Flight
AEROSPACE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Breakthrough Starshot launches tiny spacecraft in quest for Alpha Centauri
AEROSPACE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement