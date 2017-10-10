DARPA Awards Aerojet Rocketdyne Contract to Develop Hypersonic Advanced Full Range Engine



by Staff Writers



Sacramento CA (SPX) Oct 10, 2017



Aerojet Rocketdyne has entered into an agreement with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop and ground test an innovative propulsion system under the agency's Advanced Full Range Engine (AFRE) program.

"Through the AFRE program, we aim to mature the design and component technologies and bring them together to conduct a full system-level Turbine Based Combined Cycle (TBCC) ground test demonstration," said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

"Developing propulsion technologies capable of operating at subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic speeds would enable us to build future generations of high-speed military aircraft to ensure air dominance."

The primary goal of the AFRE program is to develop and ground demonstrate a reusable hydrocarbon propulsion system that can seamlessly operate in a reliable and affordable manner over the full range of speeds between takeoff and hypersonic cruise to enable responsive hypersonic aircraft for a variety of military missions.

