Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Curtiss-Wright ships miniature network data system for Orion
 by Staff Writers
 Colorado Springs, CO (SPX) Apr 06, 2017


File image.

Curtiss-Wright's Defense Solutions division has successfully delivered eight of the nine data acquisition flight units that it is building for use on NASA's Orion spacecraft planned for use in Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1), Orion's second test flight in space. Curtiss-Wright is one of only a handful of suppliers that provide electronic subsystems to both the Orion and Space Launch System (SLS) programs.

The Orion spacecraft is designed to take astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit to destinations such as the Moon and Mars. To support these missions, NASA is developing the SLS rocket to provide the launch capability needed to send astronauts farther into the solar system than ever before.

"Curtiss-Wright is very proud to provide our rugged space qualified data acquisition and network technologies to both the Orion spacecraft and the SLS launch vehicle," said Lynn Bamford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Defense Solutions division. "This deployment of our space data acquisition systems highlights the continued growth of space qualified COTS solutions in the industry."

For the Orion EM-1 flight, Curtiss-Wright supplies its MnACQ-2000 Miniature Network Data Acquisition System, a compact, stackable Fast Ethernet 100BASE-T-based networked encoding unit that processes and delivers packetized instrumentation data to designated network nodes. Each of the nine rugged COTS-based units built for Orion EM-1 includes a radiation tolerant power supply, system management overhead and the specific signal conditioning modules needed to address the number and type of measurements needed during flight.

Two 12-Port Ethernet switches that tie the system together and route the data and video have also been delivered for the Orion EM-1 flight. Curtiss-Wright expects to deliver the ninth and final MnACQ-2000 by the end of June 2017.

Curtiss-Wright also provides eight Pulse Code Modulation (PCM)-based Data Acquisition Units that are used to capture critical flight data for the first flight of the new SLS rocket.

All eight CDAUs for Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1) have been delivered to NASA Glenn Research Center as well as four of eight EM-2 CDAUs to be used as backups for EM-1. Curtiss-Wright began shipments of the MnACQ-2000 units to Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor designing and building the Orion spacecraft, early last year.

These units are for use on an engineering model of the Orion EM-1 that was built to enable testing of all of the platform software and the integrated Orion capsule.

SPACE TRAVEL
Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 03, 2017
 First flight of the Russian next-generation Federation spacecraft will be unmanned, the space vehicle will be guided by a robot named Fedor, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said Friday. The Federation spacecraft has been designed to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits. The spacecraft's autonomous flight period is estimated at up ... read more
Related Links
 Curtiss-Wright
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Spacewalkers Connect Adapter for Commercial Crew Vehicles

 Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos

 CRESST Signs $87M Cooperative Agreement with NASA Goddard
SPACE TRAVEL
SpaceX hails 'revolution' after recycled rocket launch, landing

 Kremlin Believes Russia Can Compete With Private Firms Like SpaceX in Space

 US Hardware Production Begins for Money-Saving Next-Generation Rockets

 'Fuzzy' fibers can take rockets' heat
SPACE TRAVEL
New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight

 Prolific Mars Orbiter Completes 50,000 Orbits

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
SPACE TRAVEL
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
SPACE TRAVEL
Vietnam set to produce satellites by 2022

 Globalsat Sky and Space Global sign MoU for testing and offering satellite service in Latin America

 OneWeb Satellites breaks ground on high-volume satellite manufacturing facility

 Start-Ups at the Final Frontier
SPACE TRAVEL
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage

 Space blanket floats away during historic spacewalk

 NASA laser communications to provide Orion faster connections

 Canadian subs to receive Kelvin Hughes' SharpEye radars
SPACE TRAVEL
TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets

 Inventing Tools for Detecting Life Elsewhere with Future Telescopes

 Viruses in the oceanic basement

 Researchers uncover a potent genetic element in Earth's smallest life forms
SPACE TRAVEL
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target

 ANU leads public search for Planet X



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement