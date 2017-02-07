Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Commercial Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket Planned For Early April - Roscosmos
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 07, 2017


File image.

A commercial launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket is planned for the beginning of April, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Igor Komarov said. Earlier, the engines of the second and third stages of the Proton-M carrier rockets were recalled at the Voronezh Mechanical Plant because of technical problems.

"We can say right now that the first launch ... the commercial launch of Proton will take place in early April ... and it will not affect the state order," Komarov told the Rossiya 24 television channel on Friday.

In January, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the launches of the Proton-M carrier rocket would be resumed within 3.5 months.

Source: Sputnik News

Russian Space Agency Develops Program to Improve Carrier Rocket Assembly Quality
 Russia's Roscosmos has developed a special program to improve the Soyuz carrier rockets' quality amid an accident with the Progress cargo spacecraft two months ago.

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos chief said Friday the agency has developed a special program to improve the assembly quality of Soyuz carrier rockets in wake of an accident with the Progress cargo spacecraft two months ago.

"A special program has been developed, which has been perfected with our colleagues, and we understood its necessity," head of Roscosmos Igor Komarov told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

Komarov said the program relies on inspections and the likely causes of the December 1 Progress accident in south Siberia.

"This applies to welds, pyrotechnic fasteners, oxidizer pumps and the assembly of all engine components," he said.

The Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere and its debris fell in Tuva Republic after a faulty launch on board a Soyuz-U carrier rocket on December 1.

Roscosmos said last month a ruptured oxidant tank on the third stage of the Soyuz-M most likely caused the accident.

Source: Sputnik News


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA sounding rocket launches into Alaskan night
 Poker Flat Research Range AK (SPX) Jan 27, 2017
 An experiment to measure nitric oxide in the polar sky was successfully launched on a NASA sounding rocket at 8:45 a.m. EST, Jan. 27, 2017, from the Poker Flat Research Range in Alaska. The Polar Night Nitric Oxide experiment or PolarNOx was launched on a Black Brant IX sounding rocket to an altitude of nearly 176 miles. Preliminary information shows that good data was collected. Phi ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
A new recruit for ESA's astronaut corps

 The Outer Space Treaty has been remarkably successful - but is it fit for the modern age?

 Full Braking at Alpha Centauri

 New Era of Space Travel: Private Station May Replace ISS by Late 2020
ROCKET SCIENCE
Commercial Launch of Proton-M Carrier Rocket Planned For Early April - Roscosmos

 India to launch record 104 satellites next week

 ISRO tests C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV MkIII

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall
ROCKET SCIENCE
UAE Aims to Launch Its First Ever Mars Mission in 2020

 Opportunity Takes Advantage of her Location to do a Mini Science Campaign

 Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars

 Curiosity rover sharpens paradox of ancient Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 An exciting year in space for Intelsat

 Iridium Adds Eighth Launch with SpaceX for Satellite Rideshare

 Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival
ROCKET SCIENCE
New beam pattern yields more precise radar, ultrasound imaging

 Anatomy of a debris incident

 Japan's troubled 'space junk' mission fails

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential
ROCKET SCIENCE
Santa Fe Institute researchers look for life's lower limits

 Dedicated Planet Imager Opens Its Eyes to Other Worlds

 New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement